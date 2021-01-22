Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Palantir's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Why Palantir's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.

Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors.

Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries.

Palantir shares were trading up 15.71% at $30.05. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.50 and a 52-week low of $8.90.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'
Cramer Weighs In On Palantir, Workhorse And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2021
Analyzing Palantir Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: AMD, Marathon, Tesla, Uber, Walgreens And More
Palantir Vulnerable With Valuation And Lockup Concerns, Citi Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com