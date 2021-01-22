Why Palantir's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.

Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors.

Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries.

Palantir shares were trading up 15.71% at $30.05. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.50 and a 52-week low of $8.90.