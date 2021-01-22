Market Overview

Why AzurRx BioPharma Is Trading Sharply Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 1:24pm   Comments
AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares are trading higher Friday amid a surge in session volume for the day. On Thursday, the company announced it has started dosing in the mid-stage cystic fibrosis study of MS1819.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome-related conditions. Its lead product candidate is MS1819, a yeast-derived recombinant lipase for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

AzurRx BioPharma shares were trading up 69.86% at $1.99. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.63 and a 52-week low of 37 cents.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

