Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name, stemming from increased popularity amongst traders, particularly the WallStreetBets community on Reddit. Trading was halted on a circuit breaker at least twice at the time of publication.

Noted short seller Citron Research said earlier Friday that it would no longer comment on GameStop's stock.

See Also: Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer.

GameStop shares were trading up 69.86% at $73.09 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.09 and a 52-week low of $2.57.