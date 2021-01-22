Why Climate Change Crisis Is Trading Higher
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE: CLII) shares are trading higher Friday after the company, and EVgo Services, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EVgo becoming a publicly listed company.
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition is a blank check company.
The company shares were trading up 58.17% at $21.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $24 and a 52-week low of $9.75.
