Why Climate Change Crisis Is Trading Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE: CLII) shares are trading higher Friday after the company, and EVgo Services, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EVgo becoming a publicly listed company.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition is a blank check company.

The company shares were trading up 58.17% at $21.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $24 and a 52-week low of $9.75.

