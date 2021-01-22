Market Overview

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's Stock Is Surging Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares are trading higher amid a heavy surge in volume today. 

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd is a holding company. The company through its operating subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications and power cable products in the Asia Pacific region

 It operates through three principal divisions consisting of the manufacture of wire and cable products, the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co, and the provision of project engineering services.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares were trading up 30.98% at $5.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.80 and a 52-week low of 89 cents.

