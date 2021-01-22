Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's Stock Is Surging Today

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares are trading higher amid a heavy surge in volume today.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd is a holding company. The company through its operating subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications and power cable products in the Asia Pacific region

It operates through three principal divisions consisting of the manufacture of wire and cable products, the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co, and the provision of project engineering services.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares were trading up 30.98% at $5.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.80 and a 52-week low of 89 cents.