40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) shares jumped 55.6% to $20.75 after the company, and EVgo Services, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EVgo becoming a publicly listed company.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) gained 52% to $6.26. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, earlier during the month, reported results for its third quarter.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares jumped 48.1% to $1.8804 after the company announced its SYMJEPI products are now available to members in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) climbed 47.4% to $12.53 after the company priced its IPO at $8.50 per share.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares gained 29% to $6.70 after declining around 37%on Thursday. Obalon Therapeutics, on Wednesday, announced a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 26.5% to $10.74.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 19.9% to $19.10. Polar Power, on Tuesday, filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares jumped 19.8% to $7.22 as the company reported expansion of Visa debit card deposit service across Europe.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) shares rose 18.2% to $25.61 after climbing 25% on Thursday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) climbed 17.5% to $1.7150 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $3 price target.
- ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) rose 17.3% to $1.76. Servicesource International’s 10%+ owner Jonathon Brolin bought 143,136 shares at an average price of $1.50.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares rose 14.8% to $7.07 after the company announced it received the CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares surged 14% to $1.55 after jumping over 30% on Thursday.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) gained 13.6% to $3.02.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) jumped 13.6% to $20.90 as the company reported the planned retirement of its President and CEO Kent Thexton.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 13.5% to $7.26.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 12.9% to $1.8850 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) shares gained 12.3% to $3.65.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) climbed 11.9% to $4.275.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) gained 10.3% to $22.71.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 9.3% to $6.50. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares surged over 40% on Thursday after the company announced the appointment of a new CEO.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 9% to $1.82 after climbing over 15% in the previous session. Torchlight Energy Resources, on Thursday, said Masterson Hazel Partners has notified the company of intent to perform operations, at Masterson's sole cost and expense, on Torchlight's Hazel Project.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares gained 9% to $2.80. electroCore, on Thursday, reported Scottish Health Technology Group recommendation for use of gammaCore in cluster headache patients.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) gained 8.5% to $2.58 after the company announced filing of final short form prospectus with applicable securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.
Losers
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares dipped 22.6% to $3.36 after climbing 61% on Thursday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares dipped 17.4% to $1.4350. Celsion shares jumped over 36% on Thursday after the company terminated a stock sale agreement.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 14% to $9.04 as the company issued weak Q4 sales forecast.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 12.5% to $3.33. ADiTx Therapeutics shares climbed over 45% on Thursday after the company reported the operational launch of its AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Platform is February 1st, 2021.
- Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) shares fell 12.2% to $13.09 after the company announced the commencement of a public offering of Class A common shares.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) dropped 12% to $2.03.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) fell 11.3% to $4.69.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) shares declined 10.8% to $7.91.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 10.5% to $117.90. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 10% to $2.1250 after jumping over 35% on Thursday.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) dropped 10% to $20.47 as the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at $22.00 per share.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) fell 9.5% to $1.24 as the company reported closing of $2.2 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 7.3% to $2.24 after the company reported a $50 million bought-deal offering of common stock.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) fell 7.2% to $10.37 after the company reported $125 million bought-deal financing.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) fell 6.6% to $58.82. Seagate Technology reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.85 billion.
- Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) fell 5.5% to $8.64 after the company priced its 15 million share offering at $7.50 per share.
