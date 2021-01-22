Why Fluidigm, Seelos Therapeutics And More Are Moving Today

Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced it received the CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay.

Fluidigm manufactures life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics. These tools are based on microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. It sells instruments and consumables, including integrated fluidic circuits, assays, and reagents.

Fluidigm shares were trading up 17.34% at $7.23. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.45 and a 52-week low of $1.17.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares are trading higher after the company reported that it received a Notice of Allowance in Japan for its SLS-005 for the treatment of protein aggregation myopathic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Seelos Therapeutics is engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The company's pipeline products include SLS-002 which is intranasal racemic ketamine for patients with suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and depressive disorder.

Seelos Therapeutics shares were trading at $2.25 at market open and were down to 3.23% at $2.10 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.44 and a 52-week low of 42 cents.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced its SYMJEPI products are now available to members in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy, and opioid overdose.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 40.07% at $1.78. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.34 and a 52-week low of 27 cents.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced the approval of ORLADEYO in Japan for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema. Also, RBC Capital maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised its price target from $7 to $9.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 1.42% at $9.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.78 and a 52-week low of $1.58.