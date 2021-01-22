Market Overview

Hank Aaron Dies At 86; Braves, MLB Icon Held All-Time Home Run Record For 33 Years
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
January 22, 2021
Henry "Hank" Aaron, the man who surpassed Babe Ruth's all-time home run record, died Friday at the age of 86, according to his daughter.

Aaron was selected to 25 MLB All-Star Games, more than any player ever. His career stretched from 1952 through 1976, the large majority of that time spent with the Atlanta/Milwaukee Braves.

The "Say Hey Kid" was voted the National League's Most Valuable Player in 1957, the same year the Milwaukee Braves won the World Series. He holds MLB records for the most career runs batted in, extra-base hits and total bases.

Perhaps his most historic achievement came in 1974, when he hit his 715th home run. He finished his career with 755 home runs and held that record until he was surpassed by his godson, Barry Bonds, in 2007.

Photo: Chris Evans, via Wikimedia Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Hank Aaron MLBNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

