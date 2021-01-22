77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures, Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares jumped 196.1% to close at $4.56 on Thursday after the company, along with its subsidiary, Vinco Acquisition Corporation, entered into an agreement to complete a Plan of Merger agreement with ZASH Global Media And Entertainment.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) surged 61.3% to close at $4.34 after gaining 13% on Wednesday.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) gained 45.6% to close at $3.80 after the company reported the operational launch of its AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Platform is February 1st, 2021.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares climbed 44.6% to close at $13.17 after the company highlighted its whitepaper titled 'B-TRAN™ Applications and Benefits.'
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 40.7% to close at $5.95 after the company announced the appointment of a new CEO.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares climbed 36.5% to close at $1.74 after the company terminated a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital. From sept. 8, 2020 through termination date, the company sold 2.8 million common shares under 2020 purchase agreement generating proceeds of $2.2 million.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.. (NASDAQ: RWLK) jumped 32% to close at $2.64 after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) surged 28.9% to close at $3.48.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares gained 27.4% to close at $5.48 after the company provided an update on its COVID-19 severity risk test, saying predictive capabilities improved 100% over age and sex alone.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) surged 26.4% to close at $26.99. Capital Senior Living, on Tuesday, announced ¸COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) jumped 26.2% to close at $66.21.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 25.5% to close at $23.06.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares jumped 25.2% to close at $19.16.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) gained 25% to close at $21.66.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) climbed 24.8% to close at $8.58.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares surged 24% to close at $5.27.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 23.7% to close at $18.41.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) surged 23.2% to close at $15.97. Polar Power, on Tuesday, filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) gained 23.1% to close at $7.09 as the company announced pricing of $42 million offering at $5.45 per share.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) shares climbed 22.7% to close at $12.94 after the company disclosed that its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc received FDA’s Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to start a Phase 2a clinical study in epilepsy.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) surged 21.8% to close at $8.65.
- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) gained 21.5% to close at $10.02 on above-average volume.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) surged 20.5% to close at $8.57 after the company announced it has agreed to commence a research project with Scania to apply its HPDI 2.0TM fuel system with hydrogen to the latest Scania commercial vehicle engine.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) gained 20.4% to close at $12.55.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) climbed 20.3% to close at $3.14 after the company announced a $2.05 billion senior notes offering.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 19.6% to close at $7.26.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) gained 17.7% to close at $35.50 after Barrington Research initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $40 price target.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) surged 17.2% to close at $9.90. The company recently issued strong sales forecast.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 17.2% to close at $43.78 following the inauguration of US President Biden. Biden has signed executive orders pertaining to the environment and a Democratic presidency and Senate are expected to benefit the clean energy sector.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) climbed 17% to close at $6.33.
- Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) gained 17% to close at $17.16.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares climbed 16.6% to close at $13.04 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $10 to $16per share.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 16.4% to close at $4.54. Kaixin Auto recently announced entry into a vehicles supply contract between Haitaoche Limited and China National Vehicles Import & Export Company.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares gained 16.3% to close at $10.82 after board member Jeffrey B. Tonkel disclosed a 6% passive stake in the company.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) surged 16.1% to close at $4.18.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares rose 15.7% to close at $11.73.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) climbed 15.5% to close at $63.77.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares rose 15.2% to close at $78.04 after the company announced unaudited Q3 financial results.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) climbed 14.9% to close at $32.55.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 14.7% to close at $3.74.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) climbed 13.8% to close at $48.00. Roth Capital, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43 per share.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) climbed 13.8% to close at $4.69 after the company announced it entered into definitive agreements with its two largest institutional investors to purchase approximately $25 million of its common shares in a registered offering at $3.424 per share.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) gained 13.7% to close at $71.32.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares climbed 13.2% to close at $1.09. Biolase, last week, announced an agreement with DSO Dental Care to 'expand laser adoption and hands-on training programs in targeted geographies.'.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) climbed 12.1% to close at $1.95 after jumping around 33% on Wednesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares gained 10.4% to close at $0.8348 after surging over 18% on Wednesday.
- Lipocine Inc.. (NASDAQ: LPCN) surged 10.1% to close at $2.28 after jumping around 18% on Wednesday.
- Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) climbed 9.9% to close at $0.9233 after the company announced it received an extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) rose 9.6% to close at $2.73.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares gained 8.4% to close at $1.67 after jumping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 7.3% to close at $9.30. Gevo shares dipped over 21% on Wednesday after the company announced a $350 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 6.5% to close at $3.11 after declining 11% on Wednesday. Jaguar Health, last week, announced it entered a binding agreement of terms for $6.0 million for the sale of partial rights to a possible tropical disease priority review voucher.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gained 6.2% to close at $11.53.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) gained 6% to close at $2.65.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares declined 37.3% to close at $5.19. Obalon Therapeutics shares jumped over 414% on Wednesday after the company announced a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares dipped 26.6% to close at $4.30 on Thursday after jumping around 75% on Wednesday.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) shares tumbled 25.6% to close at $21.24 on Thursday as the company priced 6 million share public offering of common stock at $28 per share.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) fell 21.4% to close at $40.99. Kaspien and Levin Consulting, earlier during the month, announced a partnership to provide omnichannel solutions for consumer technology brands.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) fell 19.1% to close at $6.60 after the company reported pricing of $100 million public offering of common stock.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) fell 19% to close at $20.36 after the company announced results for its Phase 1B study of XPro1595.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) dipped 16.7% to close at $20.27 after the company priced a 4 million share public offering of common stock at $22.50 per share.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 16.5% to close at $2.38.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) shares declined 16.4% to close at $22.82 after the company announced a 7 million share common stock offering.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) fell 14.2% to close at $3.45.
- Aptorum Group recently received clearance from Health Canada to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for ALS-4, a small molecule drug for infections caused by staphylococcus aureus.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) dipped 14% to close at $13.01. KeyBanc maintained Murphy Oil with an Overweight and raised the price target from $16 to $17.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) dropped 13.5% to close at $2.50 after jumping over 77% on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences, on Tuesday, said it treated first patient in Phase 2b FREEDOM trial of CLBS16 for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 13.2% to close at $19.35 as Bitcoin prices pull back from recent highs.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) tumbled 13.2% to close at $5.66 after Wednesday’s API data showed a build in US crude oil inventories.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 13.1% to close at $3.45.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) dropped 12.4% to close at $20.01. Alcoa reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company said it projects aluminum segment shipping 2.7 million to 2.8 million metric tons this year, down from the 3 million tons it shipped in 2020.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) fell 11.5% to close at $14.85 after Wednesday’s API data showed a build in US crude oil inventories.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 11.2% to close at $1.27. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares climbed around 78% on Wednesday after the company announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug to FDA for the investigational use of Tempol for the treatment of Coronavirus.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 9.1% to close at $2.09 after surging 17% on Wednesday. The company last week initiated the commercial launch of its Tigereye image-guided chronic total occlusion crossing system.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.9% to close at $17.56 after declining around 14% on Wednesday.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) declined 8.4% to close at $2.73.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.. (NYSE: LCTX) declined 8% to close at $2.76 as the company announced resignation of its CFO.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) fell 6.4% to close at $9.10 after the company priced its 17.7 million share public offering of common stock at $8.50 per share. The co.'s 8-K shows its planned clinical development on its potential COVID-19 vaccine has been placed on partial clinical hold by the FDA.
