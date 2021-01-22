Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2021 4:19am
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 56.4, while the services index might drop to 53.8 in January.
  • Data on existing home sales for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are projected to decline to a 6.550 million annual rate in December from November's level of 6.690 million.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

