Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Secures Top Spot In JD Power's Survey Of Premium EV Owners
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 4:59am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Secures Top Spot In JD Power's Survey Of Premium EV Owners

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) secured the most marks in the premium segment in the first-ever U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study carried out by J.D. Power.

What Happened: The Palo Alto, California-based automaker’s Model S vehicle got the highest customer rating from owners with 738 points out of a possible 1,000, reported CNet Roadshow on Thursday.

The study reportedly spanned battery-electric cars and plug-in hybrids from the model years 2015-2021; just under 10,000 owners participated.

Tesla accounted for three spots with its Model 3, Model S, and Model Y vehicles, while Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) came in the fourth spot with its Audi E-Tron.

In the mass-market segment — Hyundai Motor Company's (OTC: HYMTF) Kia took the lead with 782 points, followed by General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) Chevrolet Bolt EV at 745 points and Hyundai Kona EV at 743 points. 

Why It Matters: Despite the presence of some quality concerns, Tesla owners are largely forgiving when it comes to favoring experience over reliability and quality, noted CNet.

The Elon Musk-led company had ranked last in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study in June.

Still, Tesla has received high marks for safety from regulators in the United States recently with its Model Y securing 5 stars in every category.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.6% lower at $844.99 on Thursday and fell 0.36% in the after-hours session. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk To Award $100M For Development Of 'Best' Carbon Capture Tech
Tesla Takes Charge: Battery Manufacturing Shown Close To Fully Automated In Teaser Video
11 Investing Themes For The Biden Era, According To Jim Cramer
Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'
How Option Traders Are Playing Ford Following $2.7B Rivian EV Truck Investment
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNET electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com