Tesla Secures Top Spot In JD Power's Survey Of Premium EV Owners

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) secured the most marks in the premium segment in the first-ever U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study carried out by J.D. Power.

What Happened: The Palo Alto, California-based automaker’s Model S vehicle got the highest customer rating from owners with 738 points out of a possible 1,000, reported CNet Roadshow on Thursday.

The study reportedly spanned battery-electric cars and plug-in hybrids from the model years 2015-2021; just under 10,000 owners participated.

Tesla accounted for three spots with its Model 3, Model S, and Model Y vehicles, while Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) came in the fourth spot with its Audi E-Tron.

In the mass-market segment — Hyundai Motor Company's (OTC: HYMTF) Kia took the lead with 782 points, followed by General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) Chevrolet Bolt EV at 745 points and Hyundai Kona EV at 743 points.

Why It Matters: Despite the presence of some quality concerns, Tesla owners are largely forgiving when it comes to favoring experience over reliability and quality, noted CNet.

The Elon Musk-led company had ranked last in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study in June.

Still, Tesla has received high marks for safety from regulators in the United States recently with its Model Y securing 5 stars in every category.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.6% lower at $844.99 on Thursday and fell 0.36% in the after-hours session.

