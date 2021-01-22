Market Overview

Spotify Brings On Board Filmmaker Ava DuVernay With Exclusive Podcast Deal
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 12:54am   Comments
Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has signed filmmaker Ava DuVernay in an exclusive podcast deal.

What Happened: The Emmy and BAFTA award-winning filmmaker’s art collective Array has signed a multi-year partnership through will it will create exclusively scripted and unscripted programming for Spotify.

Array will work with Gimlet, a network Spotify acquired in 2019 for the upcoming productions.

DuVernay is known for “Selma” and the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) mini-series “When They See Us.”

“Recognizing the undeniable power of voice and sound, I’m thrilled to extend ARRAY’s storytelling into the realm of podcasts,” DuVernay said in a statement.

Why It Matters: Last month, Spotify signed a podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and in 2019, the Stockholm-based company announced a partnership with former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

See Also: Analysts React To Joe Rogan's Spotify Deal: 'This Is Undoubtedly A Coup'

Rival Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is said to be planning a subscription-based podcast service, according to the Information.

In November, Spotify said it would buy Megaphone, a podcast advertising, and publishing platform, for $235 million.

Price Action: Spotify shares closed nearly 5.1% higher at $348.30 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

