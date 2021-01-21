11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received the CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay.
- IBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $3 price target.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are trading higher after the company announced its SYMJEPI products are now available to members in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares are trading higher after a 13D filing from 3D Investment Partners showed an 11.3% stake in the company.
- Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced icosapent ethyl was included in the Chinese Society of Cardiology updated Guidelines for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases for 2021.
- Tengasco (AMEX:TGC) shares are trading higher after a company filing showed a proxy statement to shareholders requesting a vote on the proposed merger with Riley Exploration - Permian.
Losers
- Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares are trading lower after the company announced the commencement of a public offering of Class A common shares. No terms were disclosed.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance.
- International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading lower after the company reported $125 million bought-deal financing.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas