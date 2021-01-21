Market Overview

11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received the CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay.
  • IBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $3 price target.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are trading higher after the company announced its SYMJEPI products are now available to members in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares are trading higher after a 13D filing from 3D Investment Partners showed an 11.3% stake in the company.
  • Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced icosapent ethyl was included in the Chinese Society of Cardiology updated Guidelines for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases for 2021.
  • Tengasco (AMEX:TGC) shares are trading higher after a company filing showed a proxy statement to shareholders requesting a vote on the proposed merger with Riley Exploration - Permian.

Losers

  • Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares are trading lower after the company announced the commencement of a public offering of Class A common shares. No terms were disclosed.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading lower after the company reported $125 million bought-deal financing.

