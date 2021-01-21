Why Airbnb's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares were trading higher Thursday after Motley Fool questioned if the stock is a buy right now.

Airbnb is a vacation rental company. The travel restrictions from COVID-19 hurt the company in early 2020. Since then, the company's filing shows a recovery in July, August and September, with nights booked down 28% year-over-year compared to triple-digit declines in the earlier 2020 months.

Airbnb shares were trading up 11.02% at $179.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $187.42 and a 52-week low of $121.50.