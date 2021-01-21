Market Overview

Why Airlines Are Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
The shares of several airline companies are trading lower Thursday in sympathy with United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The airline sector has been volatile amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout uncertainty.

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines traded down 2.97% to $15.69 per share Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.78 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.

Southwest Airlines shares were trading down 1.70% at $47.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.83 and a 52-week low of $22.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading down 3.13% to $15.15. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is one of the world's largest airlines, flying to more than 325 destinations in 60 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Delta Air Lines shares were trading down 2.74% at $40.48. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.72 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) serves the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge.

Spirit Airlines shares were trading down 3.45% at $26.83. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.50 and a 52-week low of $7.01.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

