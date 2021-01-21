Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oil Stocks Are Trading Lower On API Data
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
Oil Stocks Are Trading Lower On API Data

The shares of several oil companies are trading lower Thursday after American Petroleum Institute data released on Wednesday showed a build in U.S. crude oil inventories.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft.

BP's shares were trading down 3.41% at $3.41. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.21 and a 52-week low of $14.74.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the second-largest oil company in the United States, with the production of 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.6 million cubic feet a day of natural gas 2 million barrels of liquids a day.

Chevron shares were trading down 3.34% at $92.19. The stock has a 52-week high of $113.53 and a 52-week low of $51.60.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

ExxonMobil shares were trading down 2.71% at $48.19. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.60 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has its operations in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico.

Talos Energy shares were trading down 6.08% at $10.12. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.93 and a 52-week low of $5.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + CVX)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Exxon Mobil, GameStop, Intel, 3M, Toll Brothers And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2021
33 Blue Chip Companies That Are Suspending Campaign Donations After Capitol Insurrection
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2021
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Exxon Mobil For Improving FCF Outlook, Dividend Sustainability
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Commodities Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com