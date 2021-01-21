51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures, Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares climbed 360.5% to $7.09 after the company, along with its subsidiary, Vinco Acquisition Corporation, entered into an agreement to complete a Plan of Merger agreement with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) surged 114.6% to $5.60 after the company reported the operational launch of its AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Platform is February 1st, 2021.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares surged 64% to $2.09 after the company terminated a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital. From sept. 8, 2020 through termination date, the company sold 2.8 million common shares under 2020 purchase agreement generating proceeds of $2.2 million.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares climbed 48% to $6.36 after the company provided an update on its COVID-19 severity risk test, saying predictive capabilities improved 100% over age and sex alone.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares gained 44.5% to $13.16 after the company highlighted its whitepaper titled 'B-TRAN™ Applications and Benefits.'
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) surged 34.7% to $4.39.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 31.2% to $17.00. Polar Power, on Tuesday, filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares rose 29% to $5.48.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) climbed 27.7% to $3.3348 after the company announced a $2.05 billion senior notes offering.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) climbed 26% to $3.39 after gaining 13% on Wednesday.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) shares gained 24.4% to $13.12 after the company disclosed that its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc received FDA’s Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to start a Phase 2a clinical study in epilepsy.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) surged 22% to $6.60.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares gained 21.3% to $18.57.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 19.7% to $0.9050 after surging over 18% on Wednesday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares rose 19.3% to $1.1491. Biolase, last week, announced an agreement with DSO Dental Care to 'expand laser adoption and hands-on training programs in targeted geographies.'.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.. (NASDAQ: RWLK) climbed 19% to $2.38 after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 18.8% to $2.96.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) surged 17.5% to $49.56. Roth Capital, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43 per share.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) gained 16.1% to $7.05.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 15.6% to $2.89.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 15.4% to $12.90 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $10 to $16per share.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) jumped 15.2% to $8.19 after the company announced it has agreed to commence a research project with Scania to apply its HPDI 2.0TM fuel system with hydrogen to the latest Scania commercial vehicle engine.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares climbed 14.1% to $10.61 after board member Jeffrey B. Tonkel disclosed a 6% passive stake in the company.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) rose 14.1% to $4.70 after the company announced it entered into definitive agreements with its two largest institutional investors to purchase approximately $25 million of its common shares in a registered offering at $3.424 per share.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gained 11.5% to $12.11.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 11% to $1.93 after jumping around 33% on Wednesday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) surged 10% to $3.2109 after declining 11% on Wednesday. Jaguar Health, last week, announced it entered a binding agreement of terms for $6.0 million for the sale of partial rights to a possible tropical disease priority review voucher.
- Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) rose 9.8% to $0.9218 after the company announced it received an extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance.
- Lipocine Inc.. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 8.2% to $2.24 after jumping around 18% on Wednesday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 8.1% to $1.6650 after jumping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 7.6% to $9.33. Gevo shares dipped over 21% on Wednesday after the company announced a $350 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 6% to $3.26. Titan Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced pricing of $9.7 million offering.
Losers
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 24.2% to $4.44 after jumping around 75% on Wednesday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dipped 23.7% to $6.31. Obalon Therapeutics shares jumped over 414% on Wednesday after the company announced a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) fell 19.8% to $2.3183 after jumping over 77% on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences, on Tuesday, said it treated first patient in Phase 2b FREEDOM trial of CLBS16 for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 18.1% to $18.25 as Bitcoin prices pull back from recent highs.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 18.4% to $1.1650 Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares climbed around 78% on Wednesday after the company announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug to FDA for the investigational use of Tempol for the treatment of Coronavirus.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) dropped 17% to $23.62 as the company priced 6 million share public offering of common stock at $28 per share.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) fell 15.4% to $6.90 after the company reported pricing of $100 million public offering of common stock.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) dropped 15.5% to $21.21 after the company announced results for its Phase 1B study of XPro1595.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 14.1% to $16.55 after declining around 14% on Wednesday.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 13.8% to $3.42.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares fell 12.9% to $57.85 after the company reported Q4 results and launched follow-on public offering of $200 million in class A common stock.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) declined 12.8% to $2.5990.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 12.1% to $22.40. Gritstone Oncology shares jumped over 14% on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with Genevant to obtain a nonexclusive license to Genevant's LNP technology to develop and commercialize self-amplifying RNA vaccines against COVID-19.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) dropped 10.3% to $20.50. Alcoa reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company said it projects aluminum segment shipping 2.7 million to 2.8 million metric tons this year, down from the 3 million tons it shipped in 2020.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) shares fell 9.7% to $2.41 after surging 79% on Wednesday.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.. (NYSE: LCTX) fell 9.4% to $2.7182 as the company announced resignation of its CFO.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares fell 9% to $2.02 after gaining over 19% on Wednesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 6.7% to $2.1450 after surging 17% on Wednesday. The company last week initiated the commercial launch of its Tigereye image-guided chronic total occlusion crossing system.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) fell 6.4% to $9.10 after the company priced its 17.7 million share public offering of common stock at $8.50 per share. The co.'s 8-K shows its planned clinical development on its potential COVID-19 vaccine has been placed on partial clinical hold by the FDA.
