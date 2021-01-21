Market Overview

Why Addex, Genetic Technologies And Obalon Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) shares are trading higher after the company provided an update on its COVID-19 severity risk test, saying predictive capabilities improved 100% over age and sex alone.

Genetic Technologies is an Australia-based molecular diagnostics company which offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women's health.

Genetic Technologies shares were trading up 42.29% at $6.12 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.30 and a 52-week low of $1.41.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received an FDA IND approval to start a Phase 2A clinical study in its ADX71149 for Epilepsy.

Addex Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through single segment which includes developing drugs to improve human health. It is focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders.

Addex Therapeutics shares were trading up 29.09% at $13.62 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.52 and a 52-week low of $6.19.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares are trading lower, reversing after the stock gained on Wednesday following news of a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc is a medical device company that focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes Obalon Balloon System.

Obalon Therapeutics shares were trading down 31.52% at $5.67 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.77 and a 52-week low of 62 cents.

