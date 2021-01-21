Market Overview

Why Discover Financial's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Discover Financial's Stock Price And Volume Action

Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) is currently down 3.51% to a price of $95.05. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.71 million, about 65.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.59 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Discover Financial Services shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings. The company reported total loans and non-interest income was down year.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $84.99 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $100.96 and as low as $23.25.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get 'Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

