Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 190 companies set new 52-week highs.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 335.06% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,931.98. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $1,930.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% on the session. ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $572.48 with a daily change of up 4.14%.

(NYSE:LLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $204.68. The stock was up 0.77% for the day. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares were down 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

(NYSE:CI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $230.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%. General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $56.97. Shares traded up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ:ILMN) shares hit a yearly high of $404.63. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.56%.

(NYSE:BX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.76. Shares traded up 0.63%. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.

(NYSE:CMG) shares were up 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,504.90. Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares broke to $152.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.21%.

(NYSE:TT) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $156.27. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $158.71 with a daily change of up 0.75%.

(NYSE:ALC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.25. Shares traded up 0.04%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares set a new yearly high of $151.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZS) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $218.00. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.74. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $144.40. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $368.51. Shares traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:PAGS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares broke to $401.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.

(NYSE:GNRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $270.37. The stock was down 0.57% for the day. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares broke to $132.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:TTM) shares were up 3.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.82 for a change of up 3.96%. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $284.60. Shares traded up 0.14%.

(NYSE:GGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.84 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:FUTU) shares broke to $96.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.16%. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares set a new yearly high of $17.43 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:ICLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $223.62 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.71.

(NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.89%.

(NYSE:AQN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.29. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $214.07. The stock traded down 1.09% on the session.

(NYSE:WSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $130.28 with a daily change of up 0.4%. Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares set a new 52-week high of $250.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%.

(NYSE:OC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit $61.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.

(NYSE:LAD) shares set a new yearly high of $334.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.01%.

(NASDAQ:SYNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.29. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.82. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

(NYSE:LPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.67 with a daily change of up 8.45%. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.00. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TTEK) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.90. The stock was up 1.33% for the day. Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares broke to $135.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:CASY) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $198.97 for a change of up 0.69%. Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares broke to $91.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were up 0.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $287.92 for a change of up 0.53%. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:SPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.06 with a daily change of up 2.09%. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:TOL) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.50 Thursday. The stock was up 3.01% for the day. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.68 Thursday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.43 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.47%. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:LSTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $158.91 with a daily change of up 0.75%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to $82.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.08%. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $149.87. Shares traded up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:IART) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.34 Thursday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares were down 0.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.92.

(NASDAQ:FFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.96. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session. Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares broke to $234.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.

(NASDAQ:PNFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.11. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) shares hit $39.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.24%.

(NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new yearly high of $203.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session. Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.33. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:THC) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.39. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.3%.

(NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.61 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.36%. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.72%.

(NASDAQ:FTDR) shares were up 0.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.66. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) shares were up 1.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.89 for a change of up 1.43%.

(NYSE:KBH) shares set a new yearly high of $42.39 this morning. The stock was up 4.55% on the session. Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.06. The stock was up 4.3% for the day.

(NYSE:IBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.26 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.05%. AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.25. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:REGI) shares were up 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.71. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.01. The stock traded up 2.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HOMB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.95. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares hit $55.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.4%.

(NYSE:AB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.45 with a daily change of up 0.37%. APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.66.

(NASDAQ:TSEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.84 on Thursday, moving up 1.73%. Foley Trasimene (NYSE:BFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.98%.

(NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit $28.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares set a new yearly high of $15.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:VNE) shares hit a yearly high of $26.73. The stock traded up 5.55% on the session. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.69. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

(NYSE:FLR) shares hit a yearly high of $21.50. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.80.

(NASDAQ:XNCR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $50.56. Shares traded down 0.28%. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.26 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:IRBT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $99.23. Shares traded up 1.78%. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.23.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit $16.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) shares set a new yearly high of $47.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:THRM) shares set a new yearly high of $71.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $68.14 with a daily change of down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:HUBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.98%.

(NASDAQ:NNDM) shares set a new yearly high of $12.11 this morning. The stock was up 3.39% on the session. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.03. The stock traded down 1.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TTGT) shares were up 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.45. NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares hit $29.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.26. Shares traded up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:PATK) shares set a new yearly high of $76.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.69.

(NYSE:BOOT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%. Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares hit $13.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.41%.

(NYSE:CCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.95. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session. Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares set a new yearly high of $74.44 this morning. The stock was up 3.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RYTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.56 Thursday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day. M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $53.43 with a daily change of up 1.76%.

(NASDAQ:QADA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $68.36 with a daily change of up 0.45%. PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.77. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:HY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.32 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.78%. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.23 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:FRTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.7%. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.10. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to $13.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.07%. ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:PLUS) shares were up 0.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.99. Apollo Strategic Growth (NYSE:APSG) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.05 for a change of up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:WPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.21 Thursday. The stock was up 8.3% for the day. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 17.52%.

(NASDAQ:APOG) shares set a new yearly high of $38.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.38 with a daily change of up 6.18%.

(NASDAQ:TBBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.81 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.78%. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.57 Thursday. The stock was up 5.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MRUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.80 on Thursday, moving up 6.15%. Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.11. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.

(NYSE:NIE) shares hit a yearly high of $29.30. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.00. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CMRX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.72. Shares traded up 10.9%. REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.57 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:RFP) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.57 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares hit $22.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.64%.

(NASDAQ:MWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.50 Thursday. The stock was up 3.6% for the day. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:BTAQU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.

(NYSE:GTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.16 with a daily change of up 5.36%. Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) shares were up 9.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.84 for a change of up 9.17%.

(NASDAQ:SURF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.38 with a daily change of down 6.3%. Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.13.

(NASDAQ:PROF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.66. The stock traded down 1.3% on the session. Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.95%.

(NASDAQ:RADA) shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.92. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares hit $11.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 5.73%.

(NASDAQ:PTSI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $64.45. Shares traded down 0.48%. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%.

(AMEX:KLR) shares hit a yearly high of $11.79. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.80. Shares traded up 7.91%.

(NYSE:LND) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.70. The stock was up 6.75% for the day. Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.56.

(NASDAQ:STIM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.24. Shares traded up 5.49%. First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.65%.

(AMEX:OCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.70. The stock traded up 6.2% on the session. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares hit a yearly high of $5.71. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.

(NYSE:NXQ) shares were up 1.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.98. Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.20. The stock was up 11.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LYTS) shares hit $9.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.92%. Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.

(NASDAQ:IDRA) shares were up 1.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.10. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:MHLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.70 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.60 Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.

(NYSE:ORN) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.09. Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:FLL) shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.19. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares were up 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.80 for a change of up 2.48%.

(NYSE:GCV) shares were down 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.49 for a change of down 0.15%. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares were down 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.48 for a change of down 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:ACST) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 40.17%. Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:BBIG) shares hit $9.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 335.06%. Annovis Bio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ANVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.48%.

(NASDAQ:SYPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 22.28%. Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares were up 10.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.93 for a change of up 10.99%.

(NASDAQ:CPTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.26 Thursday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares broke to $17.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 50.6%.

