Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
During Thursday's morning trading, 190 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Forward Industries was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 335.06% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,931.98. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $1,930.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% on the session.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $572.48 with a daily change of up 4.14%.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $204.68. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares were down 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2,020.00.
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $230.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $56.97. Shares traded up 0.25%.
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares hit a yearly high of $404.63. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.56%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.76. Shares traded up 0.63%.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,504.90.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares broke to $152.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.21%.
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $156.27.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $158.71 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.25. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares set a new yearly high of $151.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $218.00.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.74. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $144.40. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $368.51. Shares traded up 0.47%.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares broke to $401.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $270.37. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares broke to $132.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares were up 3.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.82 for a change of up 3.96%.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $284.60. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.84 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares broke to $96.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.16%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares set a new yearly high of $17.43 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $223.62 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.71.
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.89%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.29. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $214.07. The stock traded down 1.09% on the session.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $130.28 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares set a new 52-week high of $250.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit $61.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares set a new yearly high of $334.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.01%.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.29. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.82. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.67 with a daily change of up 8.45%.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.00. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.90. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares broke to $135.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $198.97 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares broke to $91.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were up 0.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $287.92 for a change of up 0.53%.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.06 with a daily change of up 2.09%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.50 Thursday. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.68 Thursday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.43 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.47%.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.02%.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $158.91 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to $82.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.08%.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $149.87. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.34 Thursday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares were down 0.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.92.
- First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.96. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares broke to $234.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.11. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) shares hit $39.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.24%.
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new yearly high of $203.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.33. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.39.
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.3%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.61 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.72%.
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) shares were up 0.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.66.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) shares were up 1.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.89 for a change of up 1.43%.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares set a new yearly high of $42.39 this morning. The stock was up 4.55% on the session.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.06. The stock was up 4.3% for the day.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.26 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.05%.
- AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.25. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) shares were up 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.71.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.01. The stock traded up 2.57% on the session.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.95. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares hit $55.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.4%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.45 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
- APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.66.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.84 on Thursday, moving up 1.73%.
- Foley Trasimene (NYSE:BFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.98%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit $28.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares set a new yearly high of $15.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares hit a yearly high of $26.73. The stock traded up 5.55% on the session.
- Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.69. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares hit a yearly high of $21.50. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.80.
- Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $50.56. Shares traded down 0.28%.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.26 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.58%.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $99.23. Shares traded up 1.78%.
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.23.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit $16.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) shares set a new yearly high of $47.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.71% on the session.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) shares set a new yearly high of $71.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $68.14 with a daily change of down 0.14%.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.98%.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares set a new yearly high of $12.11 this morning. The stock was up 3.39% on the session.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.03. The stock traded down 1.54% on the session.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares were up 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.45.
- NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares hit $29.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.65%.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.26. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares set a new yearly high of $76.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.69.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares hit $13.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.41%.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.95. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares set a new yearly high of $74.44 this morning. The stock was up 3.97% on the session.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.56 Thursday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $53.43 with a daily change of up 1.76%.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $68.36 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.77. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.32 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.78%.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.23 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.7%.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.10. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to $13.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.07%.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.58%.
- ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares were up 0.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.99.
- Apollo Strategic Growth (NYSE:APSG) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.05 for a change of up 1.2%.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.21 Thursday. The stock was up 8.3% for the day.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 17.52%.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares set a new yearly high of $38.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.38 with a daily change of up 6.18%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.81 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.78%.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.57 Thursday. The stock was up 5.33% for the day.
- Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.80 on Thursday, moving up 6.15%.
- Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.11. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares hit a yearly high of $29.30. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.00. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.72. Shares traded up 10.9%.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.57 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.57 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares hit $22.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.64%.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.50 Thursday. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%.
- Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ:BTAQU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.
- Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.2%.
- Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.16 with a daily change of up 5.36%.
- Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) shares were up 9.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.84 for a change of up 9.17%.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.38 with a daily change of down 6.3%.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.13.
- Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.66. The stock traded down 1.3% on the session.
- Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.95%.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.92.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares hit $11.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 5.73%.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $64.45. Shares traded down 0.48%.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%.
- Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares hit a yearly high of $11.79. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.80. Shares traded up 7.91%.
- Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.70. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.
- Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.56.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.24. Shares traded up 5.49%.
- First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.65%.
- OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:OCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.70. The stock traded up 6.2% on the session.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares hit a yearly high of $5.71. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXQ) shares were up 1.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.98.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.20. The stock was up 11.9% for the day.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares hit $9.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.92%.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares were up 1.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.10.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.16%.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.70 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.60 Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.09.
- Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.92%.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.19.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares were up 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.80 for a change of up 2.48%.
- GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) shares were down 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.49 for a change of down 0.15%.
- Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares were down 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.48 for a change of down 0.22%.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 40.17%.
- Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.13%.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares hit $9.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 335.06%.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ANVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.48%.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 22.28%.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares were up 10.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.93 for a change of up 10.99%.
- Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.26 Thursday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares broke to $17.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 50.6%.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares set a new yearly high of $3.02 this morning. The stock was up 11.2% on the session.
