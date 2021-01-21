42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures, Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 225% to $5.01 in pre-market trading following a report of reverse merger. The company said on Jan 20, the company and Vinco Acquisition Corp entered into a deal with Zash Global Media and Entertainment Corp.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) shares rose 128% to $24.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc received FDA’s Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to start a Phase 2a clinical study in epilepsy.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares rose 51.3% to $14.18 in pre-market trading after board member Jeffrey B. Tonkel disclosed a 6% passive stake in the company.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares rose 41.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Wednesday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 37.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Wednesday.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares rose 29% to $18.88 in pre-market trading. Precision BioSciences recently announced that the FDA accepted an IND for its PBCAR19B, a CAR T candidate for non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 24.8% to $3.84 in pre-market trading. Titan Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced pricing of $9.7 million offering.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 22.3% to $3.57 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Wednesday. Jaguar Health, last week, announced it entered a binding agreement of terms for $6.0 million for the sale of partial rights to a possible tropical disease priority review voucher.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) rose 19.4% to $2.96 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Wednesday. ElectroCore recently announced the establishment of unique Level II HCPCS code for 'non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator.'
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 19.3% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after jumping over 77% on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences, on Tuesday, said it treated first patient in Phase 2b FREEDOM trial of CLBS16 for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 18.6% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. Brickell Biotech recently announced the publication of Japan pivotal Phase 3 study results for sofpironium bromide gel, 5% in the Journal of Dermatology.
- Lipocine Inc.. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 17.9% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Wednesday.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) rose 17.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 26% on Wednesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 16% to $0.8768 in pre-market trading after surging over 18% on Wednesday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 15.5% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Wednesday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 15.2% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 17% on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences, last week, was granted 13th US patent for its Taeus platform technology.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.. (NYSE: LCTX) rose 14% to $3.42 in pre-market trading as the company announced resignation of its CFO.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) rose 13.6% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into definitive agreements with its two largest institutional investors to purchase approximately $25 million of its common shares in a registered offering at $3.424 per share.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 13.5% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Motus GI Holdings received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the company regained compliance.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares rose 12.6% to $0.7990 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Wednesday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 12.6% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Wednesday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 12.5% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after jumping over 9% on Wednesday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares rose 12.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Biolase, last week, announced an agreement with DSO Dental Care to 'expand laser adoption and hands-on training programs in targeted geographies.'.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 11.5% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 10.7% to $12.33 in pre-market trading. Cardiff Oncology, last week, announced the presentation of data from its Phase 1b/2 study in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 10.4% to $9.57 in pre-market trading. Gevo shares dipped over 21% on Wednesday after the company announced a $350 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) rose 9.5% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received an extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance.
- Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) rose 8.4% to $28.35 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 20.5% to $6.58 in pre-market trading. Obalon Therapeutics shares jumped over 414% on Wednesday after the company announced a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) shares fell 16.3% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after surging 79% on Wednesday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 13.3% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 11.9% to $22.47 in pre-market trading. Gritstone Oncology shares jumped over 14% on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with Genevant to obtain a nonexclusive license to Genevant's LNP technology to develop and commercialize self-amplifying RNA vaccines against COVID-19.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 11.1% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after jumping around 75% on Wednesday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 10.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares climbed around 78% on Wednesday after the company announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug to FDA for the investigational use of Tempol for the treatment of Coronavirus.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9.5% to $17.43 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Wednesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 8.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Wednesday. The company last week initiated the commercial launch of its Tigereye image-guided chronic total occlusion crossing system.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 8.5% to $20.40 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Wednesday.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) fell 7.4% to $7.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $100 million public offering of common stock.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares fell 7.2% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after gaining over 19% on Wednesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) fell 5.9% to $9.15 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 17.7 million share public offering of common stock at $8.50 per share. The co.'s 8-K shows its planned clinical development on its potential COVID-19 vaccine has been placed on partial clinical hold by the FDA.
- OncoSec Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 5.8% to $5.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) fell 4% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 7.6 million share common stock offering.
