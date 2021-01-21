Market Overview

Tesla Model 3 Explodes In Shanghai Parking Lot: Report
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 5:52am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 car exploded in an underground residential parking garage in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, CNBC reported citing Chinese media.

What Happened: Reportedly, there were no injuries or casualties on the accident site. Tesla’s Shanghai-based unit told in a statement that preliminary analysis suggests that the Model 3 combustion was caused by a damaged battery pack from an impact on the car’s underside.

 Yicai Global reports that Tesla is cooperating with the fire department’s investigations and helping the owner with the insurance claim. 

It is unknown if the battery-pack was manufactured locally or imported. Chinese battery manufacturer, Contemporary Amperex Technology, told local state media that they did not manufacture the exploded battery pack.

Related News: Tesla Model Y Crash Test Video Shows Why It Received 5 Star Safety In All Categories

Why It Matters: This is not the first Tesla car to burst into flames. In April 2019, a similar incident took place in Shanghai, CNBC noted.

Tesla’s cars have come under scrutiny for various reasons like their self-driving technology, Model X crash in South Korea, Model S X MCU failures, recall over the improperly attached roof

This week, Tesla began Model Y SUV deliveries in China. The Elon Musk-led company will start operations in India soon.

Price Action: TSLA shares closed 0.70% higher at $850.45 on Tuesday.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Electric Vehicle EVs

