68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 414.3% to close at $8.28 on Wednesday after the company announced a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) gained 79.2% to close at $2.67 after climbing over 36% on Tuesday.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares gained 77.3% to close at $2.89. Caladrius Biosciences said it treated first patient in Phase 2b FREEDOM trial of CLBS16 for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares climbed 74.9% to close at $5.65.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 74.9% to close at $5.86.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares surged 49.2% to close at $4.73.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) surged 48.2% to close at $18.16.
- FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTOC) gained 30.9% to close at $13.77. Payoneer is in talks to merge with FTAC Olympus Acquisition, according to Bloomberg.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) gained 29.3% to close at $9.01.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) surged 28.2% to close at $41.80.
- Daré Bioscience, Inc.. (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 27.1% to close at $3.00 after climbing around 64% on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience, earlier during the month, filed for offer and sale of up to 6.4 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital Fund.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) jumped 26.4% to close at $4.02 as the company received Health Canada clearance to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial for ALS-4, a small molecule drug for infections caused by staphylococcus aureus including MRSA.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 25.6% to close at $5.50.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 25.1% to close at $10.37.
- Inuvo, Inc.. (NASDAQ: INUV) jumped 24.8% to close at $1.81 after jumping 123% on Tuesday. Inuvo reported the closing of its earlier announced registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of $8.0 million.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) gained 24.3% to close at $4.15.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) climbed 22.1% to close at $20.44. Craig-Hallum reportedly initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $25 price target.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) gained 21.7% to close at $14.97.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCTX) climbed 21% to close at $3.00 after jumping over 14% on Tuesday.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) jumped 21% to close at $11.17 after the company announced a collaboration with Hippo Technologies to 'connect global surgeons and healthcare providers with vital medical networks and virtual care services with Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses.'
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) gained 20.8% to close at $8.25. EDAP said it sees Q4 revenue of €15.3 million.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) climbed 20.4% to close at $73.90.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) surged 20.2% to close at $3.57 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) gained 19.6% to close at $2.50.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) shares rose 18.9% to close at $13.95. Fulcrum Therapeutics announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) gained 18.6% to close at $52.15.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) surged 18.3% to close at $46.22.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares rose 18.1% to close at $4.56.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) added 18% to close at $21.90. Stifel, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20 per share.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 17.8% to close at $11.35 on above-average volume.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) climbed 17.8% to close at $91.66. Collectors Universe said it sees Q2 revenue of $35.4 million.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) gained 17.5% to close at $4.09. The company tweeted 'Infinity congratulates co-founder Dr. Eric Lander, @eric_lander, on his appointment as Presidential Science Advisor and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy...'
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares added 17.2% to close at $2.04 after jumping over 65% on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences, last week, was granted 13th US patent for its Taeus platform technology.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped 16.9% to close at $586.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong guidance for the first quarter. Its global streaming paid memberships climbed 21.9% year-over-year to 203.66 million during the quarter. A report also mentioned the company is exploring potential buybacks to return cash to shareholders.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) shares climbed 16.6% to close at $18.36.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) surged 16.2% to close at $9.41.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) climbed 15.3% to close at $11.70.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares surged 14.5% to close at $25.49. Gritstone and Genevant Sciences reported a license agreement for COVID-19 vaccine. The company’s shares jumped over 248% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is advancing development of a second generation vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, with potential for both prolonged protection and potency against spike mutants.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) rose 14.4% to close at $13.92. Adverum Biotechnologies recently completed patient enrollment for INFINITY Phase 2 trial of ADVM-022 in DME.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 14.1% to close at $10.77 after the company announced its subsidiary, Phoenix Motorcars, appointed early Tesla employee Edmund Shen as its new Vice President, Product Management and Supply Chain.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 13% to close at $2.69.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) jumped 11.4% to close at $5.67 after the company announced it is scheduled to join a panel discussion at a government COVID-19 event.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) gained 9.6% to close at $3.67.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) jumped 7.6% to close at $1.99.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) gained 5.5% to close at $265.49 after founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance in months.
Losers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares dipped 25.8% to close at $4.08 on Wednesday after the company priced a $24 million upsized public offering of common stock.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) dropped 22.7% to close at $2.45 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering to $30 million.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares dropped 21.9% to close at $1.82 after the company reported an offering of $7.3 million of common shares at $1.85 per share.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 21.4% to close at $8.67 as the company reported a 43,750,000 share registered direct common stock offering at $8 per share. Gevo shares jumped 72% on Tuesday after the company co-founder, Frances Arnold, a Nobel-Prize recipient was appointed to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Science Team.
- Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) dropped 17.1% to close at $22.23 after the company priced its 15.909 million share offering at $22 per share.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) dipped 17% to close at $1.95 after the company priced its 14.5 million share offering for gross proceeds of $27.5 million.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) fell 16.2% to close at $4.75.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) declined 15.6% to close at $5.45 after Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped 13.8% to close at $19.27. Marathon Patent Group, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Kevin A. DeNuccio to its board of directors.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) fell 13.3% to close at $43.50.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) dropped 13.1% to close at $3.57.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 12.4% to close at $6.13. Westwater Resources shares surged 40% on Tuesday on reports China looking to limit exports of rare earth minerals.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 12% to close at $13.16 after announcing a common stock offering.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) dipped 11.9% to close at $8.05 after the company reported pricing of $200 million underwritten public offering of common stock at $6 per share.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) tumbled 11.6% to close at $22.28. Riot Blockchain, on Tuesday, announced a S19 Pro Antminer fleet expansion.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) dropped 11.4% to close at $8.49.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 10.9% to close at $3.86 after jumping over 12% on Tuesday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) declined 10.7% to close at $2.92. Jaguar Health, last week, announced it entered a binding agreement of terms for $6.0 million for the sale of partial rights to a possible tropical disease priority review voucher.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) dropped 9.3% to close at $1.07 after the company reported the FDA clinical hold for planned Phase 1/2 trial of HST-003 for knee cartilage regeneration.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) dipped 8% to close at $2.98.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 7.7% to close $0.9223 after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dropped 7% to close at $7.54 after climbing over 33% on Tuesday.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) dropped 5.8% to close at $1.30 after the company announced the availability of its next generation email security solution for Microsoft 365 through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
