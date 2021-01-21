Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 4:20am   Comments
  • Data on housing starts and building permits for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. December housing starts are expected to rise at a 1.558 million rate from November's 1.547 million, while permits are projected at 1.610 million rate versus 1.635 million
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial claims are projected to decline to 890,000 in the January 16 week from 965,000 in the January 9 week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is estimated to rise to 12.0 in December from November's reading of 11.1.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

