Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on housing starts and building permits for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. December housing starts are expected to rise at a 1.558 million rate from November's 1.547 million, while permits are projected at 1.610 million rate versus 1.635 million
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial claims are projected to decline to 890,000 in the January 16 week from 965,000 in the January 9 week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is estimated to rise to 12.0 in December from November's reading of 11.1.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets