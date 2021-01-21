Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Pegatron Prepares To Make iPhones In India With $150M Investment
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 3:15am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Pegatron Prepares To Make iPhones In India With $150M Investment

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Pegatron has leased half a million square feet of space in an industrial park in Chennai to set up new manufacturing facilities, India's Financial Express newspaper reported Thursday (tocal time).

What Happened: The move comes as part of the Taiwanese supplier's plan to invest $150 million to set up an iPhone production facility in India.

The leased space would be used for Apple-related operations, local government sources told the Financial Express.

In November, Apple put Pegatron on probation over labor violations in mainland China.

Why It Matters: Fellow Taiwanese Apple supplier Wistron’s operations in India were rocked by protesting workers last month.

See Also: Apple Supply Chain Hit At Critical Time By Workers Demanding Their 'Blood And Sweat Money' Back

The violent workers claimed they had been brutally exploited and worked in “sweatshop like conditions.”

Sources told the Financial Express that the Wistron protest would have played a role in the company choosing adjacent Tamil Nadu state for building its facilities. 

The state is a large mobile handset manufacturing hub and plays host to Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Samsung, Lenovo Group Limited (OTC: LNVGY) subsidiary Motorola, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) also known as Foxconn and BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) among others. 

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 3.3% higher at $132.03 on Wednesday and gained 0.73% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Apple Car Could Be Made By Kia In US: Report

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stock Market Winners, Losers From Biden's Finance Nominations
Why Should We Care About Joe Biden's White House Peloton?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Biden's Inauguration In Focus
Apple Car Could Be Made By Kia In US: Report
4 Key Trends That Could Shake Up Semiconductor Stocks In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: India iPhone PegatronNews Penny Stocks Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com