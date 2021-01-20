Netflix To Rollout 'Shuffle Play' Feature Around The World In Coming Months

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) disclosed during its fourth-quarter earnings report that it will bring "Shuffle Play" to its global userbase in the first half of 2021, the Verge reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The feature allows users to forego browsing the catalog as Netflix will randomly pick content for them to watch.

Shuffle Play was designed for users to “indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play,” Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said, according to the Verge.

There is no clarity on what the feature will be called — but Reed Hastings, the video streamer’s co-CEO, previously joked they might call it “I’m Feeling Lucky” in the same way Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google calls its search feature.

Why It Matters: The Shuffle Play feature emerged last year in August when Netflix began testing it with a segment of its users worldwide.

Interesting new feature @netflix ... but what kind of insane person just says, “yolo, let’s spin the Netflix wheel of fortune” pic.twitter.com/6WDJrmd7pG — Turner Levison (@TurnerLevison) August 18, 2020

The subscription video-on-demand company reported $1.19 in adjusted Q4 earnings per share, missing analyst expectations of $1.39.

Netflix added 8.5 million global paid net subscribers in the period exceeding Wall Street estimates of 6.47 million.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 16.85% higher at $586.34 on Wednesday and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session.

