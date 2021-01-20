Market Overview

Netflix To Rollout 'Shuffle Play' Feature Around The World In Coming Months
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 10:38pm   Comments
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) disclosed during its fourth-quarter earnings report that it will bring "Shuffle Play" to its global userbase in the first half of 2021, the Verge reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The feature allows users to forego browsing the catalog as Netflix will randomly pick content for them to watch.

Shuffle Play was designed for users to “indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play,” Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said, according to the Verge. 

There is no clarity on what the feature will be called — but Reed Hastings, the video streamer’s co-CEO, previously joked they might call it “I’m Feeling Lucky” in the same way Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google calls its search feature.

Why It Matters: The Shuffle Play feature emerged last year in August when Netflix began testing it with a segment of its users worldwide.

The subscription video-on-demand company reported $1.19 in adjusted Q4 earnings per share, missing analyst expectations of $1.39.

Netflix added 8.5 million global paid net subscribers in the period exceeding Wall Street estimates of 6.47 million.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 16.85% higher at $586.34 on Wednesday and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Netflix Is Now A Free Cash Flow Story: Analysts React To Q4 Earnings

Posted-In: Greg Peters Streaming Video On Demand SVOD The VergeNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

