Amazon Offers To Help Vaccinate 100M Americans In First 100 Days Of Biden Administration
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 10:27pm   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to help the new administration in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, as per a letter written by Dave Clark, CEO of the e-commerce giant's worldwide consumer business, CNBC reported Wednesday.

What Happened: Clark wrote to President Joe Biden that the retail giant is ready to assist the new administration’s vaccination efforts by leveraging its operations, information technology, and communications capabilities along with its expertise, according to CNBC.

“As you begin your work leading the country out of the Covid-19 crisis, Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration,” wrote Clark.

Why It Matters: Clark pointed to the 800,000 employees that make up Amazon’s workforce in the United States and vyed for early vaccinations of the employees.

The executive disclosed that Jeff Bezos-led company had an agreement in place with a third-party occupational health care provider to administer vaccines to employees at its facilities.

See Also: Cuomo Asks Pfizer To Let New York Purchase COVID-19 Vaccine Directly

Clark had previously written to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December, asking for priority access to vaccines for its employees.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed nearly 4.6% higher at $3,263.88 on Wednesday and gained 0.36% in the after-hours session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Covid-19 Joe BidenNews Health Care Events Media General Best of Benzinga

