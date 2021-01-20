10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Oncocyte (AMEX:OCX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into definitive agreements with its two largest institutional investors to purchase approximately $25 million of its common shares in a registered offering at $3.424 per share.
- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received an extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance.
- Medley Management (NYSE: MDLY) shares are trading higher after board member Jeffrey B. Tonkel disclosed a 6% passive stake in the company.
Losers
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $400 million share common stock offering.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earning results.
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 7.6 million share common stock offering. No price was disclosed.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering. The co.'s 8-K shows its planned clinical development on its potential COVID-19 vaccine has been placed on partial clinical hold by the FDA.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONC) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas