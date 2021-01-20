Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Oncocyte (AMEX:OCX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into definitive agreements with its two largest institutional investors to purchase approximately $25 million of its common shares in a registered offering at $3.424 per share.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received an extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance.
  • Medley Management (NYSE: MDLY) shares are trading higher after board member Jeffrey B. Tonkel disclosed a 6% passive stake in the company.

Losers

  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $400 million share common stock offering.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earning results.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 7.6 million share common stock offering. No price was disclosed.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering. The co.'s 8-K shows its planned clinical development on its potential COVID-19 vaccine has been placed on partial clinical hold by the FDA.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONC) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INO + AA)

Alcoa: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Look Into Alcoa's Debt
Earnings Scheduled For January 20, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Alcoa
This Week Will Be About More Than Inauguration Day Alone
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com