Why SPAC dMY Technology Group II Surged 22% Today

Shares of dMY Technology Group II (NYSE: DMYD) are trading higher on an analyst rating change and continued strength of sports betting.

What To Know: The SPAC is merging with Genius Sports. On Wednesday, the stock got a new Buy rating and $25 price target from Craig Hallum.

Genius Sports provides league data that is critical for in-game betting. The company has deals with over 150 sportsbooks and has a duopoly with Sportradar as the main two providers of sports data to sports betting companies.

Why It's Important: The state of Michigan, the 10th largest state by population, is launching online sports betting on Friday, which could benefit a company like dMY Technology Group II.

Shares of dMY Technology Group II were up 22% to $20.41 on Wednesday, hitting new 52-week highs.

Benzinga interviewed dMY Technology Group CEO Niccolo de Masi back in December to get his thoughts on the growth of Genius Sports.