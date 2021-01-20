Why Vuzix Is Trading Higher Today

Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its collaboration with Hippo Technologies "to connect global surgeons and healthcare providers with vital medical networks and virtual care services with Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses."

Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets.

Vuzix shares were trading up 19.29% at $11.01 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.31 and a 52-week low of 86 cents.