Why Plug Power's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower Wednesday after short seller Kerrisdale Capital Management tweeted its case against the stock.

“Plug isn't a way to bet on the overhyped "hydrogen economy"; it's just a /r/wallstreetbets roach motel where your fellow travelers probably failed HS chemistry," Kerrisdale said in a tweet.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power shares were trading down 5.78% at $62.62 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.90 and a 52-week low of $2.53.

