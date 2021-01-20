Why Gun Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

The shares of gun makers are trading lower as a Biden presidency could mean more restrictive firearm legislation.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing. It operates under one reportable segment: Firearms, which includes firearms distributions and manufacturing services. The company manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear, and suppressor products.

Smith & Wesson Brands shares were trading down 7.51% at $19.21. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.79 and a 52-week low of $5.52.

Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of firearms mainly to American customers. The company has two reportable operating segments: firearms and castings.

Sturm Ruger shares were trading down 1.72% at $70.96. The stock has a 52-week high of $90.74 and a 52-week low of $38.44.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type.

Olin Corporation shares were trading down 0.71% at $26.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.30 and a 52-week low of $8.76.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse shares were trading down 0.11% at $17.57. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.46 and a 52-week low of $4.08.