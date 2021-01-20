Market Overview

Why Estee Lauder's Stock Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) shares are moving Wednesday after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $311 per share.

Estee Lauder is a company in providing products for the beauty market, participating across skincare (45% of 2019 sales), makeup (39%), fragrance (12%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, and Origins.

Estee Lauder Companies shares were trading lower at the market open at $250 but have since recovered to the $255 area. The stock has a 52-week high of $267.20 and a 52-week low of $137.01.

