Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading higher Wednesday after founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance in months.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao and Tmall.

Alibaba shares were trading up 6.04% at $266.87. The stock has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $169.95.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Alibaba Group Holding
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Biden's Inauguration In Focus
Alibaba Shoots Up 8.5% As Jack Ma Makes First Public Appearance In Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com