Why Alibaba's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading higher Wednesday after founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance in months.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao and Tmall.

Alibaba shares were trading up 6.04% at $266.87. The stock has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $169.95.