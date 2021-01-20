45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 175% to $4.4250 after the company announced a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) jumped 140.4% to $3.92. Caladrius Biosciences said it treated first patient in Phase 2b FREEDOM trial of CLBS16 for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) climbed 53.7% to $2.29 after climbing over 36% on Tuesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 49% to $4.7252.
- Daré Bioscience, Inc.. (NASDAQ: DARE) shares climbed 33.5% to $3.1501 after climbing around 64% on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience, earlier during the month, filed for offer and sale of up to 6.4 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital Fund.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares climbed 26% to $3.7399 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- Inuvo, Inc.. (NYSE: INUV) rose 23.9% to $1.7958 after jumping 123% on Tuesday. Inuvo reported the closing of its earlier announced registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of $8.0 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 22.8% to $5.38.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) surged 22.1% to $14.96.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 19% to $11.23 after the company announced its subsidiary, Phoenix Motorcars, appointed early Tesla employee Edmund Shen as its new Vice President, Product Management and Supply Chain.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) surged 17.7% to $91.60. Collectors Universe said it sees Q2 revenue of $35.4 million.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) gained 16.1% to $5.91 after the company announced it is scheduled to join a panel discussion at a government COVID-19 event.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares gained 17.6% to $2.7997.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) rose 17.1% to $3.7250 as the company received Health Canada clearance to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial for ALS-4, a small molecule drug for infections caused by staphylococcus aureus including MRSA.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) surged 17% to $9.48.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) gained 15.7% to $3.74.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares rose 15.5% to $2.01 after jumping over 65% on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences, last week, was granted 13th US patent for its Taeus platform technology.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 14.4% to $13.92. Adverum Biotechnologies recently completed patient enrollment for INFINITY Phase 2 trial of ADVM-022 in DME.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 14.4% to $573.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong guidance for the first quarter. Its global streaming paid memberships climbed 21.9% year-over-year to 203.66 million during the quarter. A report also mentioned the company is exploring potential buybacks to return cash to shareholders.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) shares rose 14.1% to $2.83 after jumping over 14% on Tuesday.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) gained 13.7% to $3.81.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares gained 11.8% to $24.90. Gritstone and Genevant Sciences reported a license agreement for COVID-19 vaccine. The company’s shares jumped over 248% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is advancing development of a second generation vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, with potential for both prolonged protection and potency against spike mutants.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) gained 11.5% to $11.32.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 7.8% to $1.9950.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 7.3% to $2.20.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) gained 5.5% to $265.46 after founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance in months.
Losers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares dipped 28.6% to $3.93 after the company priced a $24 million upsized public offering of common stock.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) tumbled 27% to $1.70 after the company reported an offering of $7.3 million of common shares at $1.85 per share.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 24.4% to $8.35 as the company reported a 43,750,000 share registered direct common stock offering at $8 per share. Gevo shares jumped 72% on Tuesday after the company co-founder, Frances Arnold, a Nobel-Prize recipient was appointed to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Science Team.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares tumbled 24% to $2.4101 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering to $30 million.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) dipped 18.7% to $5.69. Westwater Resources shares surged 40% on Tuesday on reports China looking to limit exports of rare earth minerals.
- Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) fell 18.5% to $21.85 after the company priced its 15.909 million share offering at $22 per share.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares fell 17.6% to $1.9350 after the company priced its 14.5 million share offering for gross proceeds of $27.5 million.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped 17% to $18.56. Marathon Patent Group, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Kevin A. DeNuccio to its board of directors.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares declined 16.7% to $6.75 after climbing over 33% on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 16.4% to $21.07. Riot Blockchain, on Tuesday, announced a S19 Pro Antminer fleet expansion.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) fell 16.3% to $3.6252 after jumping over 12% on Tuesday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 14.2% to $7.84 after the company reported pricing of $200 million underwritten public offering of common stock at $6 per share.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) dropped 14.1% to $2.81. Jaguar Health, last week, announced it entered a binding agreement of terms for $6.0 million for the sale of partial rights to a possible tropical disease priority review voucher.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 14% to $8.23.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares declined 13.2% to $5.61 after Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) fell 12.3% to $2.84.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 9.5% to $1.0680 after the company reported the FDA clinical hold for planned Phase 1/2 trial of HST-003 for knee cartilage regeneration.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 9.4% to $1.2499 after the company announced the availability of its next generation email security solution for Microsoft 365 through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 7.9% to $0.9225 after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
