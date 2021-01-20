Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Buys Templeton Global Income Fund's Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 11:38am   Comments
Share:

 

A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, January 20 showed that Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 190,976 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) at $5.55 on Friday, Jan 15, and bought 178,785 shares at $5.58 on Tuesday, Jan 19.The transaction moved the executive's stake in Templeton Global Income Inc. to 21,842,217 shares. Templeton Global Income Fund was trading 0.1% lower from the previous closing price.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

Price Action

 

Related Articles (GIM)

Insider Buys Templeton Global Income Fund Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com