Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 375 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
- MER Telemanagement Solns was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)'s stock gained the most, trading up 138.65% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,858.00.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,853.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.82% for the day.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares broke to $136.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $163.88. Shares traded up 0.26%.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares hit a yearly high of $577.77. The stock traded up 13.6% on the session.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $558.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.05%.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock hit a yearly high price of $463.79. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares hit a yearly high of $175.08. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.79%.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) stock made a new 52-week high of $238.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock hit a yearly high price of $396.87. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.08%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares broke to $1,974.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $264.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.26%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were down 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $585.42.
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.60 for a change of up 0.22%.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $94.91 with a daily change of up 1.36%.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares hit $162.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $72.00. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $446.92.
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $317.60 with a daily change of down 0.94%.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.84. Shares traded up 5.06%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.22. The stock traded up 5.61% on the session.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $280.11. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares were up 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.52.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $155.33.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,456.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.4%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.48.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $55.70. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.80. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $367.72 with a daily change of up 2.11%.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares set a new yearly high of $53.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 1.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,258.88 for a change of up 1.37%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $225.74.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $167.87.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.67%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $214.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a yearly high of $477.12. The stock traded down 1.22% on the session.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.69. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) stock made a new 52-week high of $143.40 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.68 with a daily change of up 0.24%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares broke to $227.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were up 1.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.82 for a change of up 1.82%.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $191.24. Shares traded up 4.68%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares hit a yearly high of $188.29. The stock traded down 0.43% on the session.
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) shares set a new yearly high of $295.96 this morning. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares hit a yearly high of $119.84. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
- Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $389.44 for a change of down 0.16%.
- AES (NYSE:AES) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.56. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a yearly high of $401.17. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.34. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
- Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares were up 4.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.66 for a change of up 4.04%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $269.98. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $191.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $168.08 with a daily change of up 4.55%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit $107.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.61%.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $346.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%.
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $176.24.
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares broke to $111.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $283.60.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $358.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.75%.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares hit a yearly high of $18.80. The stock traded up 5.57% on the session.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.79.
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.58 with a daily change of up 0.86%.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a yearly high of $94.00. The stock traded up 14.71% on the session.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $262.77.
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $218.86.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $142.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares set a new yearly high of $21.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.33. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.82. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.11.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares broke to $190.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $211.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.0%.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.10 with a daily change of up 8.35%.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.17. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a yearly high of $128.09. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.66.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $95.00. Shares traded down 1.7%.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.24. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
- Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $182.22. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.19 on Wednesday, moving up 2.7%.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares hit a yearly high of $218.46. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.31 for a change of up 1.31%.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.73.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to $77.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.65 with a daily change of up 1.04%.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares were up 7.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.95.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $136.11.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $118.55 with a daily change of up 4.37%.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.78%.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares were up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.82.
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares set a new yearly high of $90.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.16% on the session.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares were up 0.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.70.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.49. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.12. The stock was up 7.86% for the day.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares broke to $285.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.27 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.83%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 16.99%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $647.70.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $144.07. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.01. Shares traded up 1.04%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares set a new yearly high of $84.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.98 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares were up 1.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.25 for a change of up 1.36%.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares were down 0.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.78 for a change of down 0.01%.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) shares hit $101.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $185.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.46%.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares set a new yearly high of $36.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) stock made a new 52-week high of $233.17 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.86 with a daily change of up 2.52%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.59 with a daily change of up 4.25%.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $147.35 with a daily change of up 1.65%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit $61.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.43.
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $74.45. Shares traded up 1.2%.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $143.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.06%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.12. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares were up 1.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.21 for a change of up 1.07%.
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares hit a yearly high of $128.28. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.66. Shares traded down 1.32%.
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $121.28. Shares traded up 0.4%.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.57 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.64%.
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.21.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares hit a yearly high of $102.33. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.64%.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.18%.
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares hit $18.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $216.98 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares set a new yearly high of $68.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.16% on the session.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit $19.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.74 with a daily change of up 1.15%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.57 on Wednesday, moving up 3.88%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.96%.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were up 5.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.04.
- Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.99%.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.86 with a daily change of up 2.24%.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares set a new yearly high of $89.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.55. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.60 with a daily change of up 1.7%.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares broke to $16.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) shares were up 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.60.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.74. The stock traded up 6.94% on the session.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit $65.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.23%.
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares were up 2.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16 for a change of up 2.81%.
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.97 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.53 with a daily change of up 1.21%.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.71 for a change of up 0.07%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.09. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.28 for a change of up 2.8%.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.48 with a daily change of up 0.85%.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.31. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.
- Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.70 on Wednesday, moving up 2.38%.
- Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares were up 8.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.66.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares were down 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.86 for a change of down 0.33%.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.72%.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.99%.
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares set a new yearly high of $39.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.21 on Wednesday, moving up 4.38%.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares broke to $83.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.46%.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) shares set a new yearly high of $71.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.30. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%.
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares hit a yearly high of $17.23. The stock traded up 4.59% on the session.
- Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.62. Shares traded up 6.91%.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.44%.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares set a new yearly high of $21.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares set a new yearly high of $16.09 this morning. The stock was up 7.17% on the session.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.32. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $36.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) shares broke to $133.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit $67.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.11%.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares hit $36.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.85%.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares hit $11.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.76%.
- Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were up 4.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.75.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares broke to $29.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.70 on Wednesday, moving up 2.15%.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.63. The stock was up 3.3% for the day.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit a yearly high of $19.49. The stock traded up 9.75% on the session.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.62 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares hit $75.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.88 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.62 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares set a new yearly high of $59.28 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares set a new yearly high of $30.63 this morning. The stock was up 7.35% on the session.
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%.
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.60. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.41.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $30.13. Shares traded down 0.97%.
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.77.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares were up 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.35 for a change of up 1.0%.
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares hit a yearly high of $69.67. The stock traded up 7.81% on the session.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.71%.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.59.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.10. Shares traded up 1.19%.
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were up 3.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.47 for a change of up 3.33%.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $58.96. Shares traded up 1.77%.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares were up 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.00.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.15%.
- Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.52%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.78 on Wednesday, moving up 2.73%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.00. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares hit $24.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $49.49. Shares traded down 0.74%.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%.
- Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares set a new yearly high of $13.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.21% for the day.
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.54 on Wednesday, moving up 1.09%.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 25.33%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.09 for a change of up 0.81%.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.39 with a daily change of up 0.95%.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.19.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) shares were up 2.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.40.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares broke to $17.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%.
- Central Securities Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CET) shares hit a yearly high of $34.17. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.13. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.10.
- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.31. Shares traded up 2.36%.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.60. The stock traded up 17.61% on the session.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.90. The stock was up 22.18% for the day.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.64% on the session.
- Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.50. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UAVS) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.7% for the day.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares hit $28.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit $17.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.39%.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares broke to $52.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.59.
- Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit $12.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.
- US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) shares set a new yearly high of $132.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.66 with a daily change of up 2.84%.
- Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.82. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.61. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.40. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TRXC) shares broke to $4.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.27%.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares were down 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.53 for a change of down 1.0%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.1%.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.50 for a change of up 0.48%.
- dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE:DMYD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 16.29%.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.77 with a daily change of up 5.55%.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares hit $64.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.17%.
- Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.34%.
- FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.07%.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.75 with a daily change of up 2.79%.
- Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.97%.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.38. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares set a new yearly high of $10.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares broke to $15.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.51%.
- INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.73. Shares traded up 0.21%.
- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) shares hit a yearly high of $15.47. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
- AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.90. Shares traded up 0.88%.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a yearly high of $7.36. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares hit a yearly high of $13.69. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE:THW) shares set a new yearly high of $17.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
- Fortress Value (NYSE:FAII) shares were up 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.24.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.35%.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.81 on Wednesday, moving up 2.22%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.06. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares broke to $29.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.04% for the day.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LCTX) shares were up 17.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.02.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.43. Shares traded up 9.75%.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.92. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session.
- Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE:ASG) shares broke to $9.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.19.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.45.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares hit $42.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.92 with a daily change of up 7.64%.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.63. The stock traded up 3.2% on the session.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.61. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.18 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.98%.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.31. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.46.
- CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.85. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
- ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) shares set a new yearly high of $10.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.71% on the session.
- Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.21 for a change of up 2.23%.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.72. The stock was up 11.54% for the day.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares broke to $4.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.76%.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.02% for the day.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.80 on Wednesday, moving up 3.94%.
- Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.89. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares broke to $17.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.96%.
- Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE:NUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $22.62. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares set a new yearly high of $6.01 this morning. The stock was up 6.82% on the session.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.29 with a daily change of up 2.38%.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.41%.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares set a new yearly high of $5.51 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to $37.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
- OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:OCX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.75. Shares traded up 6.15%.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.08. The stock traded up 15.83% on the session.
- Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) shares were up 43.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 for a change of up 43.1%.
- IsoRay, Inc. Common Stock (DE) (AMEX:ISR) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.67% for the day.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares were up 2.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.67.
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
- Software Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAII) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares were up 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.84.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.32%.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares broke to $6.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.48%.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 18.37% for the day.
- Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX:ECF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded up 0.93%.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 23.13% for the day.
- eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.03. The stock traded up 9.8% on the session.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares were up 9.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.76.
- RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.67. The stock was up 3.64% for the day.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 3.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.96.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.85 on Wednesday, moving up 51.91%.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 55.7%.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Wednesday, moving up 7.25%.
- S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.15. Shares traded up 1.6%.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.89 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.98 on Wednesday, moving up 3.59%.
- GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.63%.
- Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares hit a yearly high of $9.47. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.65%.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares set a new yearly high of $48.56 this morning. The stock was up 10.39% on the session.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.55%.
- Yunhong Intl (NASDAQ:ZGYH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.71. Shares traded down 0.39%.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.43 for a change of up 1.69%.
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares were up 138.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.48.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares broke to $2.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 27.87%.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were up 22.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.30.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares were up 6.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.47.
- Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.49%.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares were up 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.85.
- Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) shares hit a yearly high of $15.09. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BDL) shares were up 13.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.97.
- Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.42. Shares traded up 5.41%.
- Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.33. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.41.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.45. The stock traded up 88.2% on the session.
- Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares hit a yearly high of $2.77. The stock traded up 29.02% on the session.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.96 with a daily change of up 5.86%.
