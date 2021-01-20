Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 375 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

(NASDAQ:GOOG). MER Telemanagement Solns was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)'s stock gained the most, trading up 138.65% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,858.00.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,858.00. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,853.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,853.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.82% for the day. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares broke to $136.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.

(NYSE:TSM) shares broke to $136.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $163.88. Shares traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:JNJ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $163.88. Shares traded up 0.26%. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares hit a yearly high of $577.77. The stock traded up 13.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NFLX) shares hit a yearly high of $577.77. The stock traded up 13.6% on the session. ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $558.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $558.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:LLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.05%.

(NASDAQ:QCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.05%. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock hit a yearly high price of $463.79. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVGO) stock hit a yearly high price of $463.79. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares hit a yearly high of $175.08. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TXN) shares hit a yearly high of $175.08. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.79%.

(NYSE:MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.79%. Sea (NYSE:SE) stock made a new 52-week high of $238.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.

(NYSE:SE) stock made a new 52-week high of $238.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock hit a yearly high price of $396.87. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INTU) stock hit a yearly high price of $396.87. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:AMAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.08%. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares broke to $1,974.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%.

(NASDAQ:MELI) shares broke to $1,974.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:MU) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $264.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.26%.

(NASDAQ:BIDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $264.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.26%. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were down 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $585.42.

(NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were down 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $585.42. General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.60 for a change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:GM) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.60 for a change of up 0.22%. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $94.91 with a daily change of up 1.36%.

(NASDAQ:ATVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $94.91 with a daily change of up 1.36%. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares hit $162.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:ADI) shares hit $162.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $72.00. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.

(NYSE:SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $72.00. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $446.92.

(NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $446.92. KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $317.60 with a daily change of down 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:KLAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $317.60 with a daily change of down 0.94%. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.84. Shares traded up 5.06%.

(NYSE:TME) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.84. Shares traded up 5.06%. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.22. The stock traded up 5.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.22. The stock traded up 5.61% on the session. Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $280.11. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $280.11. The stock was up 2.16% for the day. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares were up 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.52.

(NYSE:F) shares were up 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.52. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $155.33.

(NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $155.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,456.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.4%.

(NYSE:CMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,456.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.4%. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.48.

(NASDAQ:CDNS) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.48. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $55.70. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $55.70. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.80. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.80. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session. Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.

(NYSE:ALC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $367.72 with a daily change of up 2.11%.

(NASDAQ:BGNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $367.72 with a daily change of up 2.11%. Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.

(NYSE:DFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares set a new yearly high of $53.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE:ADM) shares set a new yearly high of $53.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 1.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,258.88 for a change of up 1.37%.

(NYSE:MTD) shares were up 1.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,258.88 for a change of up 1.37%. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $225.74.

(NASDAQ:ETSY) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $225.74. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $167.87.

(NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $167.87. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:MXIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.67%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $214.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.

(NYSE:AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $214.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%. SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a yearly high of $477.12. The stock traded down 1.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a yearly high of $477.12. The stock traded down 1.22% on the session. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.69. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.69. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session. Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) stock made a new 52-week high of $143.40 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TER) stock made a new 52-week high of $143.40 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.68 with a daily change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE:SYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.68 with a daily change of up 0.24%. Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares broke to $227.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.

(NYSE:LH) shares broke to $227.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%. Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were up 1.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.82 for a change of up 1.82%.

(NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were up 1.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.82 for a change of up 1.82%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $191.24. Shares traded up 4.68%.

(NASDAQ:TXG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $191.24. Shares traded up 4.68%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:GDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares hit a yearly high of $188.29. The stock traded down 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE:ALB) shares hit a yearly high of $188.29. The stock traded down 0.43% on the session. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) shares set a new yearly high of $295.96 this morning. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PODD) shares set a new yearly high of $295.96 this morning. The stock was up 3.79% on the session. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares hit a yearly high of $119.84. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.

(NYSE:KMX) shares hit a yearly high of $119.84. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $389.44 for a change of down 0.16%.

(NYSE:COO) shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $389.44 for a change of down 0.16%. AES (NYSE:AES) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.56. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

(NYSE:AES) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.56. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a yearly high of $401.17. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a yearly high of $401.17. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.34. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CZR) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.34. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares were up 4.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.66 for a change of up 4.04%.

(NYSE:SUZ) shares were up 4.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.66 for a change of up 4.04%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $269.98. Shares traded down 0.06%.

(NYSE:GNRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $269.98. Shares traded down 0.06%. Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $191.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $191.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.1% for the day. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $168.08 with a daily change of up 4.55%.

(NASDAQ:GH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $168.08 with a daily change of up 4.55%. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit $107.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.61%.

(NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit $107.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.61%. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:ON) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.

(NYSE:SQM) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day. Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $346.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%.

(NASDAQ:ABMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $346.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%. Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $176.24.

(NYSE:ESTC) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $176.24. Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares broke to $111.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:ENTG) shares broke to $111.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $283.60.

(NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $283.60. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $358.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $358.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.75%. Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares hit a yearly high of $18.80. The stock traded up 5.57% on the session.

(NYSE:TTM) shares hit a yearly high of $18.80. The stock traded up 5.57% on the session. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.79.

(NYSE:BAH) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.79. Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.58 with a daily change of up 0.86%.

(NYSE:GGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.58 with a daily change of up 0.86%. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a yearly high of $94.00. The stock traded up 14.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a yearly high of $94.00. The stock traded up 14.71% on the session. Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $262.77.

(NASDAQ:OLED) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $262.77. Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $218.86.

(NASDAQ:ICLR) shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $218.86. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $142.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PEGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $142.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day. Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OZON) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day. Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares set a new yearly high of $21.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

(NYSE:TECK) shares set a new yearly high of $21.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.33. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

(NYSE:MOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.33. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.82. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.

(NYSE:PWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.82. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.11.

(NASDAQ:NTRA) shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.11. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares broke to $190.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:MKSI) shares broke to $190.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $211.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:TWST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $211.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.0%. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.10 with a daily change of up 8.35%.

(NYSE:IVZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.10 with a daily change of up 8.35%. Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.17. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AZPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.17. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a yearly high of $128.09. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.

(NYSE:WSM) shares hit a yearly high of $128.09. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session. MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.66.

(NYSE:MNSO) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.66. II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $95.00. Shares traded down 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:IIVI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $95.00. Shares traded down 1.7%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.24. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

(NASDAQ:JAZZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.24. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $182.22. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $182.22. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%. Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.

(NYSE:OC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.19 on Wednesday, moving up 2.7%.

(NASDAQ:SFIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.19 on Wednesday, moving up 2.7%. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares hit a yearly high of $218.46. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHDN) shares hit a yearly high of $218.46. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session. Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.31 for a change of up 1.31%.

(NYSE:EV) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.31 for a change of up 1.31%. Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.

(NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%. Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.73.

(NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.73. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to $77.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to $77.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.65 with a daily change of up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:PACB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.65 with a daily change of up 1.04%. Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares were up 7.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.95.

(NYSE:PSO) shares were up 7.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.95. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $136.11.

(NASDAQ:TTEK) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $136.11. Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $118.55 with a daily change of up 4.37%.

(NYSE:PII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $118.55 with a daily change of up 4.37%. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.78%.

(NYSE:BB) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.78%. Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares were up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.82.

(NYSE:QTWO) shares were up 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.82. Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares set a new yearly high of $90.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.16% on the session.

(NYSE:BC) shares set a new yearly high of $90.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.16% on the session. LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.

(NYSE:LPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%. TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares were up 0.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.70.

(NYSE:BLD) shares were up 0.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.70. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.49. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.

(NYSE:VRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.49. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.12. The stock was up 7.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ONEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.12. The stock was up 7.86% for the day. Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares broke to $285.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:LFUS) shares broke to $285.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.27 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.

(NYSE:HOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.27 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:IRDM) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.83%. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 16.99%.

(NASDAQ:EXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 16.99%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $647.70.

(NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $647.70. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $144.07. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $144.07. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.01. Shares traded up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.01. Shares traded up 1.04%. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares set a new yearly high of $84.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BRKS) shares set a new yearly high of $84.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.98 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.

(NYSE:NEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.98 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.

(NYSE:INSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares were up 1.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.25 for a change of up 1.36%.

(NASDAQ:CRUS) shares were up 1.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.25 for a change of up 1.36%. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares were down 0.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.78 for a change of down 0.01%.

(NASDAQ:LSTR) shares were down 0.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.78 for a change of down 0.01%. Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) shares hit $101.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:SAIC) shares hit $101.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $185.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.46%.

(NASDAQ:VRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $185.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.46%. Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares set a new yearly high of $36.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:NVST) shares set a new yearly high of $36.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) stock made a new 52-week high of $233.17 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HELE) stock made a new 52-week high of $233.17 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.86 with a daily change of up 2.52%.

(NASDAQ:PNFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.86 with a daily change of up 2.52%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.59 with a daily change of up 4.25%.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.59 with a daily change of up 4.25%. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $147.35 with a daily change of up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $147.35 with a daily change of up 1.65%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit $61.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%.

(NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit $61.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%. Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.43.

(NASDAQ:SMTC) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.43. Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $74.45. Shares traded up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:VRNT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $74.45. Shares traded up 1.2%. Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $143.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.06%.

(NASDAQ:GTLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $143.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.06%. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.12. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NYSE:AMG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.12. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:CCMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%. Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares were up 1.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.21 for a change of up 1.07%.

(NASDAQ:EXPO) shares were up 1.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.21 for a change of up 1.07%. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares hit a yearly high of $128.28. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QLYS) shares hit a yearly high of $128.28. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.66. Shares traded down 1.32%.

(NASDAQ:CELH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.66. Shares traded down 1.32%. Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $121.28. Shares traded up 0.4%.

(NYSE:EVR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $121.28. Shares traded up 0.4%. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.57 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.64%.

(NASDAQ:TRUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.57 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.64%. New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.21.

(NYSE:NEWR) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.21. Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares hit a yearly high of $102.33. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:WK) shares hit a yearly high of $102.33. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.64%.

(NASDAQ:CDNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.64%. Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:AEIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.18%. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares hit $18.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.

(NYSE:OVV) shares hit $18.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%. Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $216.98 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%.

(NYSE:VMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $216.98 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares set a new yearly high of $68.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LPSN) shares set a new yearly high of $68.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.16% on the session. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit $19.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit $19.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.74 with a daily change of up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.74 with a daily change of up 1.15%. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.57 on Wednesday, moving up 3.88%.

(NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.57 on Wednesday, moving up 3.88%. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.96%.

(NASDAQ:MTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.96%. Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were up 5.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.04.

(NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were up 5.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.04. Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:MANT) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.99%. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.86 with a daily change of up 2.24%.

(NYSE:PD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.86 with a daily change of up 2.24%. Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares set a new yearly high of $89.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

(NYSE:GKOS) shares set a new yearly high of $89.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.55. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WTFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.55. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.60 with a daily change of up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:MGNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.60 with a daily change of up 1.7%. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares broke to $16.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.

(NASDAQ:VIAV) shares broke to $16.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%. Ryder System (NYSE:R) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.

(NYSE:R) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FOCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%.

(NASDAQ:OPCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) shares were up 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.60.

(NASDAQ:REGI) shares were up 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.60. Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.74. The stock traded up 6.94% on the session.

(NYSE:MAXR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.74. The stock traded up 6.94% on the session. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit $65.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.23%.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit $65.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.23%. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86.

(NYSE:VSH) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares were up 2.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16 for a change of up 2.81%.

(NASDAQ:NIU) shares were up 2.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16 for a change of up 2.81%. Livent (NYSE:LTHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.97 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.

(NYSE:LTHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.97 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.31% for the day. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.53 with a daily change of up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:TSEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.53 with a daily change of up 1.21%. AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.71 for a change of up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:AVAV) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.71 for a change of up 0.07%. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.09. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.09. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session. Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.28 for a change of up 2.8%.

(NASDAQ:UNIT) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.28 for a change of up 2.8%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.

(NASDAQ:COMM) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.48 with a daily change of up 0.85%.

(NYSE:HTH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.48 with a daily change of up 0.85%. Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%.

(NYSE:FLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%. JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.31. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.

(NYSE:JELD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.31. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.70 on Wednesday, moving up 2.38%.

(NYSE:PHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.70 on Wednesday, moving up 2.38%. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:XNCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%. Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares were up 8.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.66.

(NYSE:VNE) shares were up 8.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.66. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares were down 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.86 for a change of down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:GRWG) shares were down 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.86 for a change of down 0.33%. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.72%.

(NYSE:SOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.72%. Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.99%.

(NYSE:ELY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.99%. Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares set a new yearly high of $39.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:TEX) shares set a new yearly high of $39.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.21 on Wednesday, moving up 4.38%.

(NASDAQ:CYRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.21 on Wednesday, moving up 4.38%. Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares broke to $83.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.46%.

(NASDAQ:QTRX) shares broke to $83.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.46%. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) shares set a new yearly high of $71.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STOK) shares set a new yearly high of $71.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.30. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ:REAL) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.30. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:TLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares hit a yearly high of $17.23. The stock traded up 4.59% on the session.

(NYSE:TROX) shares hit a yearly high of $17.23. The stock traded up 4.59% on the session. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.62. Shares traded up 6.91%.

(NYSE:IPOE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.62. Shares traded up 6.91%. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.

(NYSE:FBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.44%.

(NASDAQ:GTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.44%. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares set a new yearly high of $21.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RMBS) shares set a new yearly high of $21.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares set a new yearly high of $16.09 this morning. The stock was up 7.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TIGR) shares set a new yearly high of $16.09 this morning. The stock was up 7.17% on the session. Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.32. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.32. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $36.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.

(NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $36.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) shares broke to $133.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:LGND) shares broke to $133.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit $67.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.

(NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit $67.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%. Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.11%.

(NASDAQ:COHU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.11%. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares hit $36.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ:SSYS) shares hit $36.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.85%.

(NASDAQ:CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.85%. Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:ATGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares hit $11.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.76%.

(NASDAQ:NNDM) shares hit $11.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.76%. Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were up 4.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.75.

(NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were up 4.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.75. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TTGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares broke to $29.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.

(NASDAQ:EGOV) shares broke to $29.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.70 on Wednesday, moving up 2.15%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.70 on Wednesday, moving up 2.15%. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.63. The stock was up 3.3% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FLGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.63. The stock was up 3.3% for the day. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit a yearly high of $19.49. The stock traded up 9.75% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit a yearly high of $19.49. The stock traded up 9.75% on the session. AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.62 with a daily change of up 1.46%.

(NASDAQ:AMCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.62 with a daily change of up 1.46%. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares hit $75.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:PATK) shares hit $75.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.88 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.88 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.62 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:BSIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.62 with a daily change of up 0.52%. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.

(NASDAQ:CDXS) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares set a new yearly high of $59.28 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

(NYSE:BOOT) shares set a new yearly high of $59.28 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares set a new yearly high of $30.63 this morning. The stock was up 7.35% on the session.

(NYSE:KEN) shares set a new yearly high of $30.63 this morning. The stock was up 7.35% on the session. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%.

(NYSE:GVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%. PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.60. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

(NYSE:PAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.60. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.41.

(NYSE:TY) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.41. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE:USA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $30.13. Shares traded down 0.97%.

(NASDAQ:SUPN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $30.13. Shares traded down 0.97%. Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.77.

(NYSE:UIS) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.77. Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares were up 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.35 for a change of up 1.0%.

(NYSE:CNR) shares were up 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.35 for a change of up 1.0%. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares hit a yearly high of $69.67. The stock traded up 7.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CEVA) shares hit a yearly high of $69.67. The stock traded up 7.81% on the session. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.71%.

(NASDAQ:MAXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.71%. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.59.

(NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.59. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.10. Shares traded up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:KRYS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.10. Shares traded up 1.19%. Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were up 3.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.47 for a change of up 3.33%.

(NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were up 3.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.47 for a change of up 3.33%. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $58.96. Shares traded up 1.77%.

(NASDAQ:PI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $58.96. Shares traded up 1.77%. Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares were up 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.00.

(NYSE:GBX) shares were up 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.00. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:ICHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.15%. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.

(NASDAQ:AVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.52%.

(NASDAQ:GRTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.52%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.78 on Wednesday, moving up 2.73%.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.78 on Wednesday, moving up 2.73%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.00. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.00. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares hit $24.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.

(NYSE:HQH) shares hit $24.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $49.49. Shares traded down 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:BJRI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $49.49. Shares traded down 0.74%. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%.

(NASDAQ:DMTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares set a new yearly high of $13.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BPFH) shares set a new yearly high of $13.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CARA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.21% for the day. Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.54 on Wednesday, moving up 1.09%.

(NASDAQ:CAMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.54 on Wednesday, moving up 1.09%. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 25.33%.

(NASDAQ:ACRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 25.33%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.09 for a change of up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.09 for a change of up 0.81%. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.39 with a daily change of up 0.95%.

(NASDAQ:APOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.39 with a daily change of up 0.95%. Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.19.

(NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.19. Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) shares were up 2.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.40.

(NASDAQ:LIND) shares were up 2.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.40. Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares broke to $17.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%.

(NYSE:TPC) shares broke to $17.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%. Central Securities Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CET) shares hit a yearly high of $34.17. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(AMEX:CET) shares hit a yearly high of $34.17. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.13. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

(NYSE:THQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.13. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.10.

(NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.10. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.31. Shares traded up 2.36%.

(NYSE:GLT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.31. Shares traded up 2.36%. Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ADTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day. Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.60. The stock traded up 17.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CLCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.60. The stock traded up 17.61% on the session. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.90. The stock was up 22.18% for the day.

(AMEX:SENS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.90. The stock was up 22.18% for the day. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CURI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.64% on the session. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.50. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UEIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.50. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UAVS) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.7% for the day.

(AMEX:UAVS) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.7% for the day. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares hit $28.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.

(NYSE:NIE) shares hit $28.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit $17.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.39%.

(NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit $17.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.39%. Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares broke to $52.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ:LOVE) shares broke to $52.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%. BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.59.

(NYSE:BCX) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.59. Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit $12.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE:WIW) shares hit $12.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%. US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) shares set a new yearly high of $132.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:USLM) shares set a new yearly high of $132.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.66 with a daily change of up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ:EVLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.66 with a daily change of up 2.84%. Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.82. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CCD) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.82. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:MRUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%. Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.61. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CASA) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.61. The stock was up 1.99% for the day. Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.40. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.40. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TRXC) shares broke to $4.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.27%.

(AMEX:TRXC) shares broke to $4.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.27%. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares were down 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.53 for a change of down 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:LQDT) shares were down 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.53 for a change of down 1.0%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.1%.

(NYSE:RFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.1%. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:SWIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%. Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.50 for a change of up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.50 for a change of up 0.48%. dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE:DMYD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 16.29%.

(NYSE:DMYD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 16.29%. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:GDYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.77 with a daily change of up 5.55%.

(NASDAQ:TMDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.77 with a daily change of up 5.55%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares hit $64.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.17%.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) shares hit $64.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.17%. Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.34%.

(NASDAQ:BCYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.34%. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.07%.

(NYSE:FF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.07%. NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.

(NYSE:NPTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%. BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.75 with a daily change of up 2.79%.

(NASDAQ:BIVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.75 with a daily change of up 2.79%. Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.97%.

(NASDAQ:SSPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.97%. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.38. Shares traded up 1.25%.

(NYSE:ETH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.38. Shares traded up 1.25%. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares set a new yearly high of $10.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHW) shares set a new yearly high of $10.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares broke to $15.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.51%.

(NASDAQ:AKTS) shares broke to $15.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.51%. INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:INAQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.73. Shares traded up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:IDYA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.73. Shares traded up 0.21%. Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) shares hit a yearly high of $15.47. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TPCO) shares hit a yearly high of $15.47. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session. AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.90. Shares traded up 0.88%.

(NYSE:IMPX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.90. Shares traded up 0.88%. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a yearly high of $7.36. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a yearly high of $7.36. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares hit a yearly high of $13.69. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SURF) shares hit a yearly high of $13.69. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session. Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE:THW) shares set a new yearly high of $17.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:THW) shares set a new yearly high of $17.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session. Fortress Value (NYSE:FAII) shares were up 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.24.

(NYSE:FAII) shares were up 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.24. Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.35%.

(NYSE:HQL) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.35%. Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.81 on Wednesday, moving up 2.22%.

(NASDAQ:ORPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.81 on Wednesday, moving up 2.22%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.06. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:RMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.06. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.

(NYSE:TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares broke to $29.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.

(NYSE:STK) shares broke to $29.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%. Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CLFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.04% for the day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LCTX) shares were up 17.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.02.

(AMEX:LCTX) shares were up 17.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.02. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.43. Shares traded up 9.75%.

(NASDAQ:REKR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.43. Shares traded up 9.75%. ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.92. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:XONE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.92. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session. Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE:ASG) shares broke to $9.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.

(NYSE:ASG) shares broke to $9.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%. Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.19.

(AMEX:GLO) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.19. Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.45.

(NASDAQ:TACO) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.45. RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares hit $42.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:RICK) shares hit $42.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%. Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.92 with a daily change of up 7.64%.

(NASDAQ:RESN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.92 with a daily change of up 7.64%. Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.63. The stock traded up 3.2% on the session.

(NYSE:IVC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.63. The stock traded up 3.2% on the session. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.61. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE:BXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.61. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session. Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.18 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.98%.

(NASDAQ:LNDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.18 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.98%. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.31. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:APYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.31. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.46.

(NASDAQ:LUNA) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.46. CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.85. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

(NYSE:CHN) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.85. The stock was up 2.35% for the day. ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) shares set a new yearly high of $10.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STWO) shares set a new yearly high of $10.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.71% on the session. Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.21 for a change of up 2.23%.

(NYSE:EMF) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.21 for a change of up 2.23%. Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.72. The stock was up 11.54% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.72. The stock was up 11.54% for the day. Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares broke to $4.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.76%.

(NASDAQ:MBIO) shares broke to $4.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.76%. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AQMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.02% for the day. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.80 on Wednesday, moving up 3.94%.

(NASDAQ:KOPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.80 on Wednesday, moving up 3.94%. Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.89. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:SV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.89. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares broke to $17.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.96%.

(NASDAQ:STIM) shares broke to $17.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.96%. Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE:NUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NYSE:NUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $22.62. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $22.62. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares set a new yearly high of $6.01 this morning. The stock was up 6.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACTG) shares set a new yearly high of $6.01 this morning. The stock was up 6.82% on the session. Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.29 with a daily change of up 2.38%.

(NASDAQ:UEPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.29 with a daily change of up 2.38%. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.41%.

(NASDAQ:SUNW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.41%. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares set a new yearly high of $5.51 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.

(NYSE:BW) shares set a new yearly high of $5.51 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session. Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to $37.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.

(NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to $37.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%. OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:OCX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.75. Shares traded up 6.15%.

(AMEX:OCX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.75. Shares traded up 6.15%. Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.08. The stock traded up 15.83% on the session.

(AMEX:PTN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.08. The stock traded up 15.83% on the session. Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) shares were up 43.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 for a change of up 43.1%.

(AMEX:INUV) shares were up 43.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 for a change of up 43.1%. IsoRay, Inc. Common Stock (DE) (AMEX:ISR) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.67% for the day.

(AMEX:ISR) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.67% for the day. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares were up 2.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.67.

(NASDAQ:INFI) shares were up 2.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.67. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:KVHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%. Software Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAII) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SAII) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares were up 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.84.

(NASDAQ:IZEA) shares were up 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.84. Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.32%.

(NASDAQ:EDAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.32%. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares broke to $6.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.48%.

(NASDAQ:IDRA) shares broke to $6.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.48%. Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%.

(AMEX:GLQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%. Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 18.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 18.37% for the day. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX:ECF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded up 0.93%.

(AMEX:ECF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded up 0.93%. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 23.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TMDI) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 23.13% for the day. eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.03. The stock traded up 9.8% on the session.

(AMEX:EMAN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.03. The stock traded up 9.8% on the session. PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares were up 9.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.76.

(NASDAQ:PCTI) shares were up 9.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.76. RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RNET) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day. Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.67. The stock was up 3.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TRCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.67. The stock was up 3.64% for the day. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 3.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.96.

(NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 3.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.96. Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.85 on Wednesday, moving up 51.91%.

(NASDAQ:DARE) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.85 on Wednesday, moving up 51.91%. Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 55.7%.

(NASDAQ:STCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 55.7%. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Wednesday, moving up 7.25%.

(NASDAQ:AKTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Wednesday, moving up 7.25%. S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.15. Shares traded up 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:SANW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.15. Shares traded up 1.6%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.89 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

(NYSE:AGD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.89 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.98 on Wednesday, moving up 3.59%.

(NASDAQ:FLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.98 on Wednesday, moving up 3.59%. GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.63%.

(NYSE:GCV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.63%. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares hit a yearly high of $9.47. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.

(NYSE:IAE) shares hit a yearly high of $9.47. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.65%.

(NASDAQ:AWRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.65%. Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares set a new yearly high of $48.56 this morning. The stock was up 10.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KSPN) shares set a new yearly high of $48.56 this morning. The stock was up 10.39% on the session. Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.55%.

(NASDAQ:OCUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.55%. Yunhong Intl (NASDAQ:ZGYH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.71. Shares traded down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:ZGYH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.71. Shares traded down 0.39%. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.43 for a change of up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.43 for a change of up 1.69%. Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares were up 138.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.48.

(NASDAQ:CLBS) shares were up 138.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.48. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares broke to $2.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 27.87%.

(NASDAQ:NDRA) shares broke to $2.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 27.87%. Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were up 22.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.30.

(NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were up 22.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.30. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares were up 6.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.47.

(NASDAQ:SNSS) shares were up 6.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.47. Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SMID) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.49%.

(NASDAQ:DXYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.49%. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares were up 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.85.

(NASDAQ:BBQ) shares were up 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.85. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) shares hit a yearly high of $15.09. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MSVB) shares hit a yearly high of $15.09. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BDL) shares were up 13.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.97.

(AMEX:BDL) shares were up 13.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.97. Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.42. Shares traded up 5.41%.

(NASDAQ:CPTA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.42. Shares traded up 5.41%. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.33. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KEQU) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.33. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.41.

(NASDAQ:BKYI) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.41. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.45. The stock traded up 88.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OBLN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.45. The stock traded up 88.2% on the session. Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares hit a yearly high of $2.77. The stock traded up 29.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MYT) shares hit a yearly high of $2.77. The stock traded up 29.02% on the session. MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.96 with a daily change of up 5.86%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.