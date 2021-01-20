Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Wednesday's morning session saw 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.11. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.
  • Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) shares fell to $2.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.66%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

 

