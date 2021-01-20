77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares jumped 248.5% to close at $22.27 on Tuesday after the company announced that it is advancing development of a second generation vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, with potential for both prolonged protection and potency against spike mutants.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares jumped 220.2% to close at $18.83 on Tuesday after the company reported positive preliminary topline data from 12-week Phase 2a trial of oral ati-450 for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.
- Inuvo, Inc.. (NYSE: INUV) shares jumped 123% to close at $1.45 on Tuesday. Inuvo reported the closing of its earlier announced registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of $8.0 million.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares jumped 80.4% to close at $2.85 after the company announced a positive coverage decision for Eversense CGM from EmblemHealth. The company also reported a $50.0 million registered direct offering of common stock. Senseonics shares jumped around 32% on Friday after the company was granted a US patent titled 'Removal Tool For A Subcutaneous Implantable Device.'
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 72.3% to close at $11.03. Gevo highlighted appointment of co-founder Frances H. Arnold to President-Elect Joe Biden's science team.
- TransEnterix, Inc.. (NYSE: TRXC) shares climbed 68.6% to close at $3.49 after the company announced it has received CE Mark approval for the Intelligent Surgical Unit that enables machine vision capabilities on the Senhance Surgical System.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) surged 65.7% to close at $1.74. ENDRA Life Sciences, last week, was granted 13th US patent for its Taeus platform technology.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) climbed 53.5% to close at $61.39 after dropping 10% on Friday.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) gained 42% to close at $43.99. Kaspien and Levin Consulting recently announced a partnership to provide omnichannel solutions for consumer technology brands.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) surged 40% to close at $7.00 on reports China looking to limit exports of rare earth minerals.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) climbed 36.7% to close at $4.38. IZEA, last week, announced Hoozu joined the Influence+United alliance.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares gained 36.3% to close at $2.33.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) surged 35.8% to close at $8.88.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) climbed 33.7% to close at $8.11.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) gained 33.5% to close at $25.81. Airgain recently announced the acquisition of NimbleLink.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares gained 33.2% to close at $6.46 after jumping 54% on Friday. The company is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 8, 2021.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) rose 31.5% to close at $4.30.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares climbed 31.3% to close at $3.06 after the company announced a $100 million note offering.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) rose 30.6% to close at $26.82. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued its final approval to the company’s Thacker Pass lithium project.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 30.1% to close at $4.84.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) jumped 29.7% to close at $197.01 after Lumentum announced plans to acquire the company in a $5.7 billion cash and stock transaction.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) climbed 29.6% to close at $14.64 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) climbed 27.8% to close at $9.99 after climbing over 18% on Friday. The company's Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary, last week, initiated a pilot project with a global Japanese vehicle manufacturer.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) gained 27.3% to close at $3.45. Royalty Pharma announced plans to acquire Minerva Neurosciences' seltorexant royalty interest.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) jumped 26.6% to close at $25.36.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) gained 26% to close at $9.22 as the company said AXESS awards Gilat multi-million dollars to expand cellular coverage for two key mobile operators in Mexico.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) jumped 25.5% to close at $12.35. Shares were up more than 25% last week. The stock has been chosen as a favorite by the Wall Street Bets Reddit community.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 25.3% to close at $3.62.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) surged 24.3% to close at $13.55.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) surged 23.5% to close at $17.44.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 22.7% to close at $12.28.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 22.7% to close at $12.97.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 21.6% to close at $2.59. Tellurian shares jumped over 25% on Friday after its co-founder and executive chairman Souki said the company is targeting to begin construction of its $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG export project in Louisiana by the summer of 2021.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) surged 21.6% to close at $18.56 after Stifel Initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20 per share.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) rose 21.4% to close at $2.50.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) gained 21% to close at $26.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group, last week, announced acquisition of Lazy Audio for total consideration of RMB2.7 billion.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) surged 20.9% to close at $3.93.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) climbed 20.8% to close at $13.92. Polar Power filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) surged 20.6% to close at $33.64.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 20.6% to close at $16.95 as the company said its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy's Depression Outcomes Registry reached the 10,000 patient milestone.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 20.5% to close at $5.40.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 20.4% to close at $34.51.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) climbed 20.3% to close at $53.95.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 20.1% to close at $4.84.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) surged 19% to close at $7.97.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 18.3% to close at $3.45.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares surged 18% to close at $13.40.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) gained 17.3% to close at $63.26.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 16.9% to close at $44.41. The company recently said Q4 e-Scooter sales were up 40.9% year-over-year.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) climbed 16.8% to close at $23.47.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) climbed 16.1% to close at $6.57. DBV Technologies shares jumped over 50% on Friday after the company issued an update on its investigational Viaskin peanut for children ages 4-11 years.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 15.3% to close at $36.85.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 14.4% to close at $3.09. Morgan Stanley reported a 5.2% passive stake in Shiftpixy as of January 11, 2021.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) surged 13.7% to close at $84.00.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) gained 13.3% to close at $4.94.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) climbed 11% to close at $24.85.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 10.8% to close at $1.08. The company, last week, was granted international patent titled 'Compositions And Methods For Diagnosing Urinary Tract Infections.'
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) rose 9.5% to close at $19.35.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares gained 8.1% to close at $4.40 after jumping over 61% on Friday.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) rose 5.7% to close at $9.51 as the company reported the FDA Fast Track designation for MET642 as a treatment of NASH.
Losers
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares dipped 25.4% to close at $11.93 on Tuesday after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock at $12.50 per share.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares fell 17.5% to close at $4.52 after the company informed Nasdaq it would be unable to provide a plan to regain Nasdaq listing compliance.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 15.8% to close at $11.55.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares tumbled 14.3% to close at $13.50.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) dropped 13.9% to close at $5.19 after the company reported a $10 million private placement.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) fell 13.8% to close at $11.60. Cardiff Oncology last week announced the presentation of data from its Phase 1b/2 study in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) dropped 13.7% to close at $121.72.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) declined 12.7% to close at $30.33 after the company reported earnings for the third quarter.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 11% to close at $94.60 as the company announced plans to acquire Coherent for $5.7 billion in cash and stock. Lumentum also said it sees preliminary Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.91-$1.99 and sales of $478.8 million.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 10.5% to close at $6.51.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) fell 10.1% to close at $240.28.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) dipped 10% to close at $74.90. Poshmark, last week, priced its IPO at $42 a share.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) fell 9.4% to close at $50.16. XPEL, last week, announced the acquisition of Houston, Texas-based Veloce Innovation.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) declined 9.2% to close at $10.02.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 9% to close at $1.01 after jumping 27% on Friday.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 8.3% to close at $1.10 after the company said it responded to the FDA not-approvable letter regarding its neovasc reducer.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) dropped 7.2% to close at $3.85. Summit Wireless Technologies reported $5.1 million of net proceeds from exercises of warrants during last 90 days.
