Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 4:21am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The NAHB housing market index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to remain unchanged at 86 in January from December.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

