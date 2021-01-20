Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The NAHB housing market index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to remain unchanged at 86 in January from December.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
