Tesla Seeks A 'Specialist' To Address 'Social Media Escalations' Aimed At CEO Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is hiring for a remote role that involves addressing social media complaints directed at its CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: The customer service job requires the employee to “provide excellent customer service that is focused on the person as well as the solution,” as per Tesla’s website.

The duty specifications earlier called for a candidate that would address “social media escalations directed at the CEO,” Electrek reported. As of press time, this part of the job description had been omitted from Tesla's website.

“The role of a specialist is to resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO with critical thinking. Deliver on Tesla Measures of Excellence, perform other duties and assignments including administrative, special projects,” the job description said, according to Electrek.

The current version of the job listing does not make any mention of Musk or duties related to him.

Why It Matters: Musk is an avid user of Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) platform and recently disclosed funding the messaging application Signal, a rival to Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp.

The entrepreneur’s 42.6 million-strong Twitter following often witnesses to his antics — such as putting red satin short shorts on sale on the company website.

The social media platform has also been a way for harried customers to reach Musk and have their outstanding issues resolved in the past.

Last year, author Nassim Nicholas Taleb complained to Musk about his unpleasant experiences with Tesla’s customer service team regarding an accidental purchase. Taleb was issued a refund later.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.2% higher at $844.55 on Tuesday and fell 0.15% in the after-hours session.

