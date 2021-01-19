Market Overview

Inauguration Day Prop Bets: Length Of Joe Biden's Speech, Lady Gaga's Hair Color And More
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 19, 2021 6:35pm   Comments
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. People around the world will be watching this historic transformation of power and people outside the U.S. can do something that Americans can’t do on inauguration day — place wagers on prop bets.

Despite the rise of online sports betting in the U.S. from companies like DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and FanDuel, Americans are not able to place wagers on political events.

See Also: How The Markets Performed On The Last Day Of Trump's Presidency

For those outside the U.S. or for anyone curious, here are some of the best prop bets about inauguration day 2021.

Length of Joe Biden’s speech:

  • Over 17:30: -150
  • Under 17:30: +110

Will Bitcoin be up or down on Inauguration Day:

  • Up: -150
  • Down: +110

Will Joe Biden wear a mask during oath:

  • No: -4000
  • Yes: +1000

How long will the Pledge of Allegiance be:

  • Under 17.5 seconds: -140
  • Over 17.5 seconds: Even

Will Biden say Scranton:

  • No: -250
  • Yes: +170

Word count of inauguration speech:

  • Over 1,500 words: -250
  • Under 1,500 words: +170

Lady Gaga’s primary hair color:

  • White/blonde: -200
  • Brown: +375
  • Blue: +400
  • Pink: +500
  • Red: +1200

Length of National Anthem:

  • Over 120 seconds: -120
  • Under 120 seconds: -120

Will Jennifer Lopez sing a cover song:

  • Yes: -200
  • No: +150

What will Trump be doing during the Inauguration Day ceremony:

  • Playing golf: -200
  • Tanning: +600
  • Speaking with Kim-Jong-Un on telephone: +2,500
  • On a plane to Russia: +5,000
  • Measuring his hands: +10,000

Odds for the prop bets provided by Oddsshark, Sportsbettingdime and Covers

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

