Inauguration Day Prop Bets: Length Of Joe Biden's Speech, Lady Gaga's Hair Color And More
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. People around the world will be watching this historic transformation of power and people outside the U.S. can do something that Americans can’t do on inauguration day — place wagers on prop bets.
Despite the rise of online sports betting in the U.S. from companies like DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and FanDuel, Americans are not able to place wagers on political events.
For those outside the U.S. or for anyone curious, here are some of the best prop bets about inauguration day 2021.
Length of Joe Biden’s speech:
- Over 17:30: -150
- Under 17:30: +110
Will Bitcoin be up or down on Inauguration Day:
- Up: -150
- Down: +110
Will Joe Biden wear a mask during oath:
- No: -4000
- Yes: +1000
How long will the Pledge of Allegiance be:
- Under 17.5 seconds: -140
- Over 17.5 seconds: Even
Will Biden say Scranton:
- No: -250
- Yes: +170
Word count of inauguration speech:
- Over 1,500 words: -250
- Under 1,500 words: +170
Lady Gaga’s primary hair color:
- White/blonde: -200
- Brown: +375
- Blue: +400
- Pink: +500
- Red: +1200
Length of National Anthem:
- Over 120 seconds: -120
- Under 120 seconds: -120
Will Jennifer Lopez sing a cover song:
- Yes: -200
- No: +150
What will Trump be doing during the Inauguration Day ceremony:
- Playing golf: -200
- Tanning: +600
- Speaking with Kim-Jong-Un on telephone: +2,500
- On a plane to Russia: +5,000
- Measuring his hands: +10,000
Odds for the prop bets provided by Oddsshark, Sportsbettingdime and Covers.
