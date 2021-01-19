Inauguration Day Prop Bets: Length Of Joe Biden's Speech, Lady Gaga's Hair Color And More

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. People around the world will be watching this historic transformation of power and people outside the U.S. can do something that Americans can’t do on inauguration day — place wagers on prop bets.

Despite the rise of online sports betting in the U.S. from companies like DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and FanDuel, Americans are not able to place wagers on political events.

See Also: How The Markets Performed On The Last Day Of Trump's Presidency

For those outside the U.S. or for anyone curious, here are some of the best prop bets about inauguration day 2021.

Length of Joe Biden’s speech:

Over 17:30: -150

Under 17:30: +110

Will Bitcoin be up or down on Inauguration Day:

Up: -150

Down: +110

Will Joe Biden wear a mask during oath:

No: -4000

Yes: +1000

How long will the Pledge of Allegiance be:

Under 17.5 seconds: -140

Over 17.5 seconds: Even

Will Biden say Scranton:

No: -250

Yes: +170

Word count of inauguration speech:

Over 1,500 words: -250

Under 1,500 words: +170

Lady Gaga’s primary hair color:

White/blonde: -200

Brown: +375

Blue: +400

Pink: +500

Red: +1200

Length of National Anthem:

Over 120 seconds: -120

Under 120 seconds: -120

Will Jennifer Lopez sing a cover song:

Yes: -200

No: +150

What will Trump be doing during the Inauguration Day ceremony:

Playing golf: -200

Tanning: +600

Speaking with Kim-Jong-Un on telephone: +2,500

On a plane to Russia: +5,000

Measuring his hands: +10,000

Odds for the prop bets provided by Oddsshark, Sportsbettingdime and Covers.