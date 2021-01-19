10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results, issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates and raised FY21 FCF forecast. A report mentioned the company is exploring potential buybacks to return cash to shareholders.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it formed a strategic partnership with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks.
- Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced the availability of its next generation email security solution for Microsoft 365 through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix after the company reported Q4 earning results.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a public offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock.
Losers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares are trading lowered after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares. No terms were disclosed.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $175 million share common stock offering.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a mixed shelf offering of no disclosed size and a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
