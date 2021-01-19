Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 19, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results, issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates and raised FY21 FCF forecast. A report mentioned the company is exploring potential buybacks to return cash to shareholders.
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it formed a strategic partnership with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks.
  • Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced the availability of its next generation email security solution for Microsoft 365 through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix after the company reported Q4 earning results.
  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a public offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock.

Losers

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares are trading lowered after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares. No terms were disclosed.
  • CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $175 million share common stock offering.
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a mixed shelf offering of no disclosed size and a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRX + BNGO)

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Trading Higher Today
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Are You Following Analysts On These Penny Stocks?
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com