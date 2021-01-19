Market Overview

Photos Of Tesla's New Structural Battery Pack Leak Online

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2021 2:35pm
During Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery day last year, the company announced a new structural battery back design. This breakthrough would incorporate the batteries of the car directly into the structure of the final vehicle. The technique is said to reduce weight, and cost while also increasing efficiency and range.

Tesla has been using giant pressed castings for the Model Y and will use this technique for the new structural battery. Electrek has obtained the first pictures of Tesla's structural battery pack design. The pictures show the battery pack without batteries in them, showing the honeycomb design. This design is strong and lightweight.

Tesla's new structural batteries are expected to be used in the Model Y being built in Gigafactory Berlin, as well as the new Plaid Model S, which could be revealed very soon.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Media

