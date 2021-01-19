Why Gevo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are trading higher Monday after the company co-founder, Frances Arnold, a Nobel-Prize recipient was named President-Elect Joe Biden’s Science Team. The stock has been a strong rally since last week.

Gevo is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment and the Gevo Development - Agri-Energy segment.

Gevo shares traded up 72.89% to $11.06 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.68 and a 52-week low of 46 cents.