Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Gilat Satellite's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 19, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
Why Gilat Satellite's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded multi-million dollar contracts from Globe Telecom and AXESS.

Gilat Satellite Networks is a provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services.

Gilat Satellite Networks shares traded up 26.87% to $9.29 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.76 and a 52-week low of $4.70.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com