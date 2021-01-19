Why Gilat Satellite's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded multi-million dollar contracts from Globe Telecom and AXESS.

Gilat Satellite Networks is a provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services.

Gilat Satellite Networks shares traded up 26.87% to $9.29 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.76 and a 52-week low of $4.70.